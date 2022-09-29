Jimmy Fallon Has Withering 1-Liner For Eric Trump And Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump reportedly came very close during his presidency to firing his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner from their White House roles over Twitter, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman in her new book.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon used the detail to poke fun at two of the former president’s other children, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

They were like, “wait a minute, he follows you guys on Twitter?” the comedian imagined the siblings as saying.

Fallon also dinged Trump over his belief he was best placed to lead peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Watch Fallon’s full monologue here:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

