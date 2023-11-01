Jimmy Hoffa may be buried at site of demolished MLB stadium: cold case group

A nonprofit group of cold case crime investigators believes it has located a site in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where former Teamsters President Jimmy Hoffa is buried.

The Case Breakers said a "a dying police sergeant’s scribbled instructions on an ace of spades" playing card helped lead their years-long investigation to the old site of Milwaukee County Stadium in Wisconsin, according to a Wednesday press release.

The alleged burial site is next to the current Milwaukee Brewers stadium, American Family Field, where they believe Hoffa’s body lies in a spot under where the demolished stadium’s third-base line previously stood.

Jim Zimmerman, a 13-year member of Case Breakers and a former police officer, is credited with locating the ace of spades playing card which they say was written by a dying police sergeant believed to be involved with Hoffa's kidnapping.

"Independent sources in three states convinced the volunteer investigators that CSI forensics will reveal Hoffa’s remains at a little league field, in the shadow of Milwaukee’s MLB stadium," the press release stated. Three credible witnesses are said to have claimed that six years before the demolition of Milwaukee County Stadium, Hoffa’s body was moved from another location and "secretly buried in 1995 under this old stadium’s 3rd base."

James Hoffa, former president of the Teamsters union.

The alleged burial site now sits just outside the fence of a Little League stadium, Helfaer Field, that was built in 2002 in the middle of the parking lot that replaced the old stadium.

The Case Breakers went to the location, utilized old aerial photographs and GPS satellite images, and deployed "ground-penetrating radar over the remote location three times." The operator’s equipment was not able to detect beyond 5 feet because, according to Case Breakers, an "unexpected clay layer" blocked the radar which they believe suggests a dig had taken place that was "hurriedly excavated and backfilled."

Additionally, Case Breakers founder Thomas J. Colbert told Fox News Digital that the team brought one of the "top" cadaver dog experts to the site, retired cop Carren Corcoran, and her dog gave a positive signal several times.

"This gal has, I believe the figure is over 200 cases of finding either the dead or the missing," Colbert said. "She's phenomenal and she brought in her dog and where does the dog go? Right to the ground penetration radar spot three years earlier and that's where we got excited."

Ace of Spades playing card, left, with alleged clue to Hoffa's location, and, right, caver dog searched in Milwaukee.

The dog, named Moxy, "pointed, wagged, barked and nosed her way into 4 ‘hits’ at the stadium’s old 3rd-base location," the press release states.

The next step, Colbert told Fox News Digital, is to work with local law enforcement and the FBI to dig at the site and Case Breakers says the feds have already agreed to "dig in" to the new claims after doing a "verbal walk through" with Case Breakers team member and 42-year federal investigator Jim Christy.

Fox News Digital reached out to the FBI but did not receive a response.

James R. Hoffa listens to his attorney, George Fitzgerald, during a question-answer session before the Senate Rackets Committee.

Hoffa, the legendary labor leader who had been president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, vanished July 30, 1975. It is believed he was on his way to a mob meeting with powerful Detroit family mob boss Anthony "Tony Jack" Giacalone and New Jersey Teamsters local union boss "Tony Pro" Provenzano, who was also a volatile and feared Capo in the Genovese crime family.

Hoffa, who had been released from federal prison on fraud and bribery charges, was determined to regain his old job as the Teamsters president, and the sit-down was meant to advance his goal. But the Mafia was against it, and it was Hoffa's bullheaded intransigence in not stepping aside that is believed to have cost him his life.

Over the years, several excavations have taken place in the search for Hoffa's body without a positive result, including a search under a New Jersey bridge in 2022.

Hoffa was legally declared dead in 1982.

Fox News Digital’s Eric Shawn contributed to this report





