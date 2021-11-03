Jimmy Kimmel Embarrasses QAnoners Who Waited Hours for JFK Jr.

ABC

“You know, the country is getting crazier by the minute,” Jimmy Kimmel said Tuesday night. He could have been referring to any number of ridiculous developments, but he specifically wanted to talk about hundreds of “QAnon nuts” who gathered in Dallas, Texas, to “witness the triumphant return of John F. Kennedy Jr., who you may recall is dead.”

“But these people believe he didn’t actually die but has been working as a secret agent of Donald Trump to put him in power,” the late-night host continued. “For real.”

After showing footage of the crowd eagerly awaiting the “big reveal,” Kimmel laughed out loud, saying, “You’re gonna find this hard to believe: He didn’t show. Can you imagine how rude that is? All those people thought JFK Jr. was coming to see them in Dallas! And even if he did come, do you think he would be on your side?!”

Noting that “some of these bananas” also predicted the return of John F. Kennedy Sr., who would be 104 years old today, Kimmel joked, “Why not bring back Abraham Lincoln too while we’re at it?”

Adam Pally on Playing Gay and Nailing Donald Trump Jr.

“So neither JFK showed up, but rather than say, ‘OK, we were wrong, this is crazy,’ they immediately came up with a new prediction, claiming the Kennedys and other ‘deceased’ celebrities will show themselves at a Rolling Stones concert in Dallas later tonight,” he added. “So, I guess Charlie Watts is back with the band, I don’t know!”

And speaking of QAnon, Kimmel also used part of his monologue to go after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), the “genius from Georgia” who was “fined not one, but four more times yesterday for refusing to wear a mask on the House floor.”

“Klan Mom has been fined 20 times now for not wearing a mask, $48,000 in fines, which is a lot of Truck Nutz,” he added. “Can we please just fast forward to the part where she gets kicked out of Congress, her husband leaves her for a man, and she starts dating Pete Davidson, please?”

For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.

Story continues

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.