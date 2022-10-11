Jimmy Kimmel Explains Why Columbus Was The Worst

Yahoo Entertainment

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Episode 8 of House of the Dragon. Episode 8 of House of the Dragon titled "Lord of the Tides" was a tense and awkward family reunion as the whole family gathered in Westeros to determine who should be the next Lord of Driftmark and the head of House Velaryon. Spoiler alert… All the drama and arguing came to a head, when the Sea Snake's brother, Vaemond Velaryon, said the one thing no one is supposed to say. Vaemond, who was against Rhaenyra's sons being heirs to the throne, screamed, "And gods be damned, I will not see it ended on the account of this… Her children are bastards! And she is a whore!" "I will have your tongue for that," said King Viserys. Though before he could stand up, Daemon slashed the upper half of Vaemond's head off clean and stated, "He can keep his tongue." Daemon unexpectedly and shockingly slicing Vaemond's head off was everything House of the Dragon fans live for, so there were a lot of comments on Twitter from viewers praising Daemon. However, fans' happiness soon turned to frustration, as the episode ended with King Viserys, on his deathbed, confusing Alicent for Princess Rhaenyra, telling her he believes in Aegon I's prophecy of "the prince that was promised." "It is you," says Viserys to Alicent, assuming it's Rhaenyra. "You are the one. You must do this." In Viserys's mind, he is telling Rhaenyra that he believes she is the one who will unite the kingdom and carry on the Targaryen line. However, Alicent thinks the King is talking to her and referring to their son Aegon II, saying that he should be the heir to the throne. Alicent is then seen in the preview of next week's episode stating, "He told me he wished for Aegon to be king," and chaos ensues.