Jimmy Kimmel Explains Why Columbus Was The Worst
Kimmel also offers up an alternative Italian American hero to celebrate instead
The only TV debate between Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democrat Charlie Crist had been postponed in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
New York state officials on Monday asked a federal appeals court to keep intact a state gun law while the officials appeal a judge’s finding that key provisions of the statute violate the Second Amendment. The filing by New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) had been expected since last week, when a federal judge…
University of South Dakota student groups work to change the state's near-total abortion ban and to find resources for people who may need them.
Columnist Jim Moore, aka @cougsgo, sees a sports shift: the Seahawks have become the sad sacks, and the Mariners are top dogs in this town.
If you like your superhero television big and weird, then throw on HBO Max. Titans caused a storm years back when Dick Grayson said the line, "F*** Batman." That was only the beginning, because Doom Patrol followed, and that show went on to feature an army of toothy butts. The world of DC Comics on television hasn't been the same since. Both shows held a giant panel at New York Comic Con 2022, where members of the casts and crews gathered to share what's next for both series. SYFY WIRE was there
Martha “Marti" Campbell lives at 100 Hercules Drive, Fort Myers Beach, according to a flier posted on Facebook and shared by Santiago.
The shooter opened fire on a military checkpoint in east Jerusalem late Saturday, killing a female Israeli soldier and wounding three other soldiers, one of them seriously. The Israeli military identified the soldier as 18-year-old Noa Lazar.
The seafood industry in southwest Florida is racing against time and the elements to save what’s left of a major shrimping fleet — and a lifestyle — that was battered by Hurricane Ian. The storm's ferocious wind and powerful surge hurled a couple dozen shrimp boats atop wharves and homes along the harbor on Estero Island. Jesse Clapham, who oversees a dozen trawlers for a large seafood company at Fort Myers Beach, is trying to get boats back to sea as quickly as possible — before their engines, winches and pulleys seize up from being out of the water.
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has been on a list of wanted persons compiled by Ukrainian security officials for more than half a year, Ukraine's SBU security service said on Monday. The statement said Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security, was wanted under a section of the criminal code dealing with attempts to undermine Ukraine's territorial integrity and the inviolability of its borders.
While concussions were again a major focus of the NFL in Week 5, the New York teams (Jets and Giants) are on the rise. Here's what else we learned.
An army of 42,000 utility workers has restored electricity to more than 2.5 million businesses and homes in Florida since Hurricane Ian's onslaught, and Brenda Palmer's place is among them. With the major search for victims over and a large swath of Florida's southwest coast settling in for the long slog of recovering from a rare direct hit by a major hurricane, residents are bracing for what will be months, if not years, of work. Around the corner from the Palmers in Coach Light Manor, a retirement community of 179 mobile homes that was flooded by two creeks and a canal, a sad realization hit Susan Colby sometime between the first time she saw her soggy home after Ian and Sunday, when she was picking through its remains.
A Virginia flight instructor who was a former Hampton University athlete died Thursday during a flight lesson in Virginia.
Indigenous people in Chicago have influenced everything from the placement of roadways along their onetime trade routes to the name of our city itself. But this is not a history lesson. Chicago is home to the largest population of Native Americans in the Midwest and the second largest east of the Mississippi River — more than 30,000 people representing at least 100 tribes, according to the ...
Bobbi Brown says The Cleansing Stick from Jones Road Beauty is a “game changer” for keeping dry skin healthy and hydrated and for removing makeup.
Many people are using Bible verses to justify their stance against vaccines. David McNew/AFP via Getty ImagesA devout evangelical Christian friend of mine recently texted to explain why he was not getting the COVID-19 vaccine. “Jesus went around healing lepers and touched them without fear of getting leprosy,” he said. This story that St. Luke tells in his gospel (17:11-19) is not the only Bible verse I have seen and heard evangelical Christians use to justify anti-vaccine convictions. Other pop
The year started off rocky from a stock market perspective, and while stocks did manage to rally a bit over the summer, that upswing was followed by another downward dip as inflation, interest rate hikes, and recession fears all came to a head. In a recent podcast, financial guru Suze Orman made a point to emphasize that the stock market is not, in fact, in recovery mode. Now when she made that statement, stocks may have been showing more signs of a recovery.
New documents raise more questions about Ron DeSantis' migrant flights
The New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who has reported on Trump's many legal troubles, said he knows this situation is different.
Members of the entertainment and media community have called out a series of statements from rapper Ye over the weekend labeled antisemitic by the Anti-Defamation League.
Warning: Spoilers ahead for Episode 8 of House of the Dragon. Episode 8 of House of the Dragon titled "Lord of the Tides" was a tense and awkward family reunion as the whole family gathered in Westeros to determine who should be the next Lord of Driftmark and the head of House Velaryon. Spoiler alert… All the drama and arguing came to a head, when the Sea Snake's brother, Vaemond Velaryon, said the one thing no one is supposed to say. Vaemond, who was against Rhaenyra's sons being heirs to the throne, screamed, "And gods be damned, I will not see it ended on the account of this… Her children are bastards! And she is a whore!" "I will have your tongue for that," said King Viserys. Though before he could stand up, Daemon slashed the upper half of Vaemond's head off clean and stated, "He can keep his tongue." Daemon unexpectedly and shockingly slicing Vaemond's head off was everything House of the Dragon fans live for, so there were a lot of comments on Twitter from viewers praising Daemon. However, fans' happiness soon turned to frustration, as the episode ended with King Viserys, on his deathbed, confusing Alicent for Princess Rhaenyra, telling her he believes in Aegon I's prophecy of "the prince that was promised." "It is you," says Viserys to Alicent, assuming it's Rhaenyra. "You are the one. You must do this." In Viserys's mind, he is telling Rhaenyra that he believes she is the one who will unite the kingdom and carry on the Targaryen line. However, Alicent thinks the King is talking to her and referring to their son Aegon II, saying that he should be the heir to the throne. Alicent is then seen in the preview of next week's episode stating, "He told me he wished for Aegon to be king," and chaos ensues.