Jimmy Kimmel Fact-Checks Trump's Crowd-Size Boast With A Damning Photo

9
Ed Mazza
·1 min read

Jimmy Kimmel said Donald Trump’s latest boast doesn’t pass the evidence test.

The ex-president claimed that “tens of thousands” would turn out for his rally in Waco, Texas over the weekend and even said it could be his biggest ever.

“The number of tickets that are gone, I think it’s unprecedented, I think it’s the biggest we’ve had ― and we’ve had 100,000 people at rallies,” he told Newsmax the day before.

Photos from the event tell another story, as Kimmel found.

“The venue in Waco holds 50,000 people, you can see from this aerial view that the crowd was about, I don’t know, 47,000 short of capacity,” he said. “More people show up to the annual sausage show down in Waco than showed up to this event.”

Check out the evidence in Kimmel’s Monday night monologue and decide for yourself:

A Daily Mail reporter on board the plane with Trump snapped a pic of the crowd waiting for the ex-president to arrive, and it shows a slightly bigger gathering, but not by much:

Recommended Stories

  • Trump holds 1st campaign rally for 2024 run amid ongoing investigations

    Former President Donald Trump held his first major campaign rally in Waco, Texas, on Saturday under the shadow of a possible indictment.

  • Donald Trump uses first major rally of 2024 campaign to criticize those investigating him

    Former President Donald Trump rallied his supporters in Waco, Texas, by going after the multiple investigations he faces. Robert Costa reports from Washington on Trump's first major rally of the 2024 presidential campaign.

  • Twitter reacts to Caleb Love entering the transfer portal

    Twitter reacts to Caleb Love entering the transfer portal.

  • Artists fight AI programs that copy their styles

    Artists outraged by artificial intelligence that copies in seconds the styles they have sacrificed years to develop are waging battle online and in court."The magic word used in the US court system is 'transformative,'" said lawyer and developer Matthew Butterick.

  • 'They're coming after you': Donald Trump criticizes investigations, foes at Waco rally

    Staging his first public rally of the 2024 election cycle, Trump spent much of his time attacking the various investigations against him.

  • Japanese boxing champion Murata hangs up gloves

    Japan's former world and Olympic boxing champion Ryota Murata announced his retirement Tuesday, saying he had run out of challenges following his loss last year to Kazakh star Gennady Golovkin.He became a big star in his home country after beating Brazil's Esquiva Falcao to win gold at the London Games, becoming Japan's first Olympic boxing champion since 1964.

  • Saudi Aramco boosts China investment with two refinery deals

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Saudi Aramco raised its multi-billion dollar investment in China by finalising and upgrading a planned joint venture in northeast China and acquiring an expanded stake in a privately controlled petrochemical group. The two deals, announced separately on Sunday and Monday, would see Aramco supplying the two Chinese companies with a combined 690,000 barrels a day of crude oil, bolstering its rank as China's top provider of the commodity. Aramco said on Monday it had agreed to acquire a 10% stake in privately controlled Rongsheng Petrochemical Co Ltd for about $3.6 billion.

  • Kathy Bates Is Coming To TV To Reboot A Classic Series

    The world of weekly crime-fighting is looking a bit more familiar when it comes to classic TV characters and premises in recent years. HBO successfully rebooted "Perry Mason," with Season 2 premiering soon in the 2023 TV premiere schedule. Peacock has a spiritual successor to Columbo with the critically-acclaimed "Poker Face," and now Kathy Bates is about to help CBS reboot a courtroom classic. Cue that beautiful theme music, folks, as "Matlock" is coming back to TV, and I’m already sold on its potential. CBS will be gender-swapping Andy Griffith's Ben Matlock into Madeline Matlock for a new pilot, according to TVLine, with Kathy Bates herself starring. While the project currently only has a pilot order, the premise sounds already ready for a return to primetime. Now in her 70s, Madeline (played by Bates in her post-"American Horror Story" return to TV) is returning to the workforce to expose corruption at a prestigious law firm, with a combination of surprising skills.

  • State, defense request another stay of execution for Glossip

    Oklahoma's top prosecutor and attorneys for death row inmate Richard Glossip both asked a court on Monday to once again delay Glossip's upcoming execution while his attorneys seek to have his conviction overturned. Attorney General Gentner Drummond and one of Glossip's attorneys, Warren Gotcher, filed a joint motion for a stay of execution with the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals. Shortly after Drummond took office in January, he made available to Glossip's defense team a box of material that Drummond's predecessor, John O'Connor, had not permitted them to view.

  • Stormy Daniels and Karl Rove Know How to Beat Trump

    A real strategy for Ron DeSantis.

  • Our 25 Most Popular Recipes in March

    In-season produce like broccoli, cabbage, mushrooms and spinach are star ingredients in these dishes that were clicked on the most this month, alongside easy chicken skillet dinners and make-ahead oats for breakfast.

  • Huge explosion rocks Kireevsk in Russia’s Tula Oblast, suspected drone impact leaves 5-meter-wide crater

    A huge explosion rang across the Russian provincial town of Kireevsk in Russia’s Tula Oblast on the afternoon of March 26, rattling windows and setting off car alarms.

  • 'The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek' docuseries lands on home video

    Mill Creek Entertainment is releasing "The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek" on DVD on April 25.

  • Macau takes another step in economic diversification plan with launch of new asset-trading exchange

    The first batch of a financial product that raised 890 million yuan (US$130 million) listed on a new asset-trading exchange in Macau, marking another step by the former Portuguese colony to diversify its economy and cut reliance on gaming and tourism. Micro Connect Macau Financial Assets Exchange (MCEX), backed by Charles Li Xiaojia, the former CEO of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX), is not a traditional bourse as it does not trade stocks or bonds, but a new asset class called Daily Reve

  • Train carrying hazardous materials derails in North Dakota

    A Canada Pacific train derailed on Sunday night, affecting 31 of its 70 cars, and spilling petroleum used to make asphalt

  • Florida Plastic Surgeon Accused of Killing Lawyer Who Vanished on Bathroom Break

    Pinellas County Sheriff, FacebookA Florida plastic surgeon has been charged with murdering a lawyer who vanished from his office during a bathroom break last week—and who worked for a firm representing defendants in a lawsuit filed by the doctor.Tomasz Roman Kosowski, 44, was arrested Saturday in Tarpon Springs after police searched his home. Authorities did not say if the body of the attorney, Steve Cozzi, 41, has been found.“Today, our greatest fears were realized. My husband and best friend w

  • The GOP just tried the fast-track route to block Biden's student-debt relief. Here's why it probably won't work.

    Three GOP lawmakers recently introduced a new plan to use an oversight law to overturn Biden's student-debt relief, but it faces a tough road ahead.

  • Chuck Todd grills Trump lawyer about threats to Manhattan DA

    Chuck Todd grills Trump lawyer about threats to Manhattan DA

  • Fox News Interrupted By Gun Control Pleas

    “Aren’t you guys tired of covering this?” A woman’s passionate speech on gun control made it into a live news report of an elementary school shooting in Nashville.

  • Trump-Fox relationship takes warmer turn with Hannity interview

    Donald Trump is slated to sit for an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Monday, a significant development in the increasingly complicated relationship between the former president and the country’s top-watched cable network. Trump has for weeks relentlessly attacked Fox over its coverage of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is widely expected to…