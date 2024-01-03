Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back At Aaron Rodgers’ Remarks About Jeffrey Epstein List

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers leaves the field after a Dec. 24 game against the Washington Commanders in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel threatened legal action against New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has implied that Kimmel would be affected by the release of a list of associates of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

On a Tuesday episode of “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube, the injured Jets player talked with the co-hosts, sports analysts Pat McAfee and A.J. Hawk, about a court document revealing the names of dozens of associates and victims of Epstein that is expected to be released this week.

“There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, who are really hoping that list doesn’t come out,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers also talked about the list (but not Kimmel) on a February 2023 episode of “The Pat McAfee Show,” which led Kimmel to play a clip of the discussion on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” calling Rodgers a “tin foil hatter” and adding it “might be time to revisit that concussion protocol, Aaron.”

McAfee brought up Kimmel’s previous jab at Rodgers on the Tuesday show.

“Jimmy mocked him for it, and Aaron has not forgotten about it,” McAfee said.

Rodgers added: “I’ll tell you what, if that list comes out, I will definitely be popping some sort of bottle.”

Kimmel clapped back on X (formerly Twitter) later Tuesday.

“Dear Aasshole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality,” Kimmel said. “Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court.”

Dear Aasshole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any “list” other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless… https://t.co/p8eug12uiS — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 2, 2024

Rodgers has dealt in innuendo and misinformation before, notably claiming that the coronavirus vaccine caused harm.

More than 170 names are expected to be on the list, including former presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, hedge fund billionaire Glenn Dubin, modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel and numerous alleged victims, Business Insider reported Tuesday. The list, in which the names had been redacted, is from a civil lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell, who was sentenced for her role in helping Epstein abuse teen girls.

Epstein died by suicide at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan in August 2019 while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy to traffic minors for sex.

Need help? Visit RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Online Hotline or the National Sexual Violence Resource Center’s website.

