Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back at ‘Sociopath’ Marjorie Taylor Greene for Reporting Him to the Police

The other night, Jimmy Kimmel joked, “Where is Will Smith when you really need him?” after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) branded anyone who supported Biden Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson as “pro-pedophile.” MTG, who loves calling liberals “snowflakes,” then said she’d reported the late-night host to the @CapitolPolice over the dumb joke, as one does.

On Thursday night, Kimmel responded to MTG allegedly reporting him to the D.C. police over a joke.

“What a day—I have to tell you. What a night and what a day. I have the weirdest life. I really do. Once again, I find myself in the middle of a brouhaha, as I appear to have run afoul of probably the worst woman in American politics,” said Kimmel. “Marjorie Taylor Greene, the congressperson from the 14th District of Georgia, is unhappy. She’s specifically unhappy with me.”

Kimmel proceeded to rehash his joke. Then he referenced her tweet:

.@ABC, this threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice. pic.twitter.com/nxYX1LF2jK — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 6, 2022

“She called the police and reported this. Not only did she call the police—she called the same police she voted against giving a congressional gold medal to for defending our Capitol against the insurrection she helped incite on Jan. 6. That’s who she called—the people she wanted to defund.”

He added: “It’s amazing how quickly you can go from, ‘These liberals, you can’t say anything anymore,’ to ‘What did you say? I’m calling the cops!’ This must be that cancel culture they’re always talking about!”

“She’s a snowflake and a sociopath at the same time,” he continued. “A snowciopath, as we’ll refer to her from now on.”

