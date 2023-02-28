Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back At Trump In Absolutely Blistering New Monologue

Jimmy Kimmel’s jokes about Donald Trump must’ve hit home more than anyone realized as the then-president reportedly tried to have the late-night host censored in 2018.

Now, Kimmel is firing back at the “fragile little snowflake” who couldn’t take the ribbing by devoting nearly half his opening monologue to the ex-president.

“You’d think the guy who fathered Eric and Don Jr. would know how to handle jokes,” Kimmel cracked, then went on to recap some of his best Trump gags and most insulting nicknames delivered on the show over the last few years.

“Maybe this is why Donald and Melania sleep in separate bedrooms,” he speculated. “She was laughing too hard at my monologue at night.”

Kimmel even had an invitation of sorts for the ex-president if he ever works up the nerve to show up in person: