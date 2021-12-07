Jimmy Kimmel Flips 1 Of Trump’s Most Offensive Moments Back On Him Over COVID Spread

Jimmy Kimmel on Monday referenced Donald Trump’s infamous “Access Hollywood” tape comments to rip the former president over his alleged super-spreading of the coronavirus.

The Washington Post this week calculated Trump may have had close contact with more than 500 people between testing positive for COVID-19 three days before the first 2020 election debate with Joe Biden and his hospitalization with the disease a week later.

“You know, when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything,” cracked Kimmel.

The comedian also spotted the weekend moment when Trump appeared to show he was “finally coming around” to admitting he lost the 2020 election.

Watch the video here:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

