Jimmy Kimmel gently tells MyPillow's Mike Lindell he thinks Lindell's old crack habit made him paranoid

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Peter Weber
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

"In our nation's long and storied history, only one pillow salesman has ever been called to the Oval Office because the president was unhappy with his election results," Jimmy Kimmel said on Wednesday's Kimmel Live. "Our next guest is that pillow man." The original proposal was for Kimmel to interview MyPillow founder and election conspiracist Mike Lindell in a bed, and Kimmel apologized. "I'm sorry about that, the COVID people said no," he told Lindell. "I know, you've got rules here in California," Lindell said, adding that he has not been vaccinated.

Kimmel said he found eerie parallels between Lindell's recovery from a vicious crack addition and Hunter Biden's, and Lindell did not disagree, mentioning paranoia. "That's what I want to talk to you about, the paranoia," Kimmel said. "You've been in hiding, is that correct?" "Yeah, but not because of paranoia," Lindell said. "Well, how do you know?" Kimmel asked, and Lindell laughed. Kimmel said both he and Lindell were urged not to do this interview, "but I think it's important that we talk to each other," he said. "I also, you know I don't think there's any validity to any of this stuff that you're saying, and I've studied you, I really have."

Lindell talked about evidence he claims to have gotten showing the 2020 election was hacked by China, and after a while Kimmel stopped him. "I believe that you are sincere," he said. "I also think there's something going on from the crack or something that has, you know, whatever, that has made you think that — I mean, you mentioned paranoia." Lindell insisted he has the goods. "I have it, it's real, so people can say, 'Oh, you're an ex-crack addict so your brain's not right.' You know what, they can say all they want. It's gonna come out, I keep putting the evidence out, it's gonna come out."

Lindell sounded excited about the GOP recount in Arizona's Maricopa County, Kimmel called that "a ridiculous operation," they discussed Lindell's interactions with former President Donald Trump, and before things got too tense, Kimmel's Mike Lindell impersonator (James Adomian) broke in and made everyone laugh. Watch below.

More stories from theweek.com
Lumber is shockingly expensive. Thanks, Obama.
5 scorchingly funny cartoons about Fox News' meat hysteria
Police arrest 5 suspects in Lady Gaga dognapping, including woman who claimed she found the pups

Recommended Stories

  • Conservatives and liberals upset following Jimmy Kimmel’s interview with Mike Lindell

    Jimmy Kimmel is getting it from both sides of the political spectrum following the much-anticipated appearance of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday. While the interview was largely cordial, Kimmel made clear how he feels about Lindell’s continued claims that there was widespread voter fraud in the presidential election. Lindell has been claiming for months to have proof of voter fraud involving Dominion Voting Systems, but has failed to share any of that supposed proof. “A lot of people didn’t want you to come on this show,” Kimmel said. “Liberals and conservatives, everybody told me don’t have you on the show, and they told you don’t go on the show.” “Yes they did,” Lindell agreed. “But I think it’s important to talk to each other,” Kimmel said, adding, “I don’t think there’s any validity to any of this stuff that you’re saying.” Comments like that earned Kimmel the ire of conservatives. While Kimmel challenged Lindell on his claims throughout, not giving them much credence, he also gave Lindell the opportunity to speak. Allowing Lindell to continue to make these claims on his show months after the election angered some of Kimmel’s more liberal viewers.

  • Why was controversial MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'? What to know about their feud

    MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has been a favorite target for Jimmy Kimmel as of late. On Wednesday, the late night host invited him on the show.

  • You Won’t Believe How Many Times Jimmy Kimmel Brought Up Mike Lindell’s Prior Crack Addiction (Video)

    The late-night host made eight references to it, and the MyPillow CEO occasionally played along After a long campaign to make it happen, Jimmy Kimmel finally managed to get MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on his show Wednesday night. And while Kimmel did question Lindell on some of the claims and conspiracy theories he’s pushed — and continued to try and push on the show — there was one topic that seemed to come up more than any other: crack. Prior to becoming a CEO, Mike Lindell was indeed a crack user. It’s a huge piece of his personal story, so much so that he included it in the title of his book: “What Are The Odds? From Crack Addict To CEO.” Lindell even brought a copy of the book with him to give to Kimmel, who revealed he’d already read it. Kimmel even went so far as to tell Lindell that, having also read Hunter Biden’s book, the pair have a lot in common. Lindell conceded a bit there, agreeing that they both suffer from paranoia after their crack use. From there, the crack references flowed. Kimmel gave a quick SparkNotes version of Lindell’s origin story, kicking things off with two crack references. “You did a lot of stuff,” he began. “You then got addicted to cocaine, and then crack. You have a gambling problem, you supported yourself counting cards. You smoked more crack.” Before the 5-minute mark of the interview hit, Kimmel and Lindell had collectively made five references to Lindell’s past crack use. By the end of the interview, they would make an additional three. Though most crack drops came at the beginning, for an interview that spanned roughly 18 minutes, making eight crack references averages out to one remark roughly every two and a half minutes. Arguably the most brutal poke at Lindell’s past use came as Kimmel pushed the CEO on his lawsuit and countersuit with Dominion Voting Systems. Lindell argued that, even if Donald Trump had been voted back into office, Lindell “would still be sounding the alarm” on the machines, because he truly believes they were hacked. “I believe that you are sincere,” Kimmel responded. “I also think there’s something going on from the crack or something, that’s made you think — I mean, you mentioned paranoia.” To that, Lindell did not coherently respond. He merely said “Well…” and shrugged his shoulders. You can watch Jimmy Kimmel’s full interview with Mike Lindell in the video above. Read original story You Won’t Believe How Many Times Jimmy Kimmel Brought Up Mike Lindell’s Prior Crack Addiction (Video) At TheWrap

  • Packers brass traveled to California to meet with Aaron Rodgers, say they’re committed to him

    The Packers wasted no time in trying to put out any fires stemming from Aaron Rodgers wanting out of Green Bay. The Packers have had team president Mark Murphy, General Manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur all fly out on separate trips to meet with Rodgers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. “As we’ve [more]

  • Apple's 'For All Mankind' is one of top streaming shows in the US this week - and season 2 has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic score

    Netflix's "Stranger Things" was back on top this week and Apple's "For All Mankind" surged in audience demand.

  • Mike Lindell told Kimmel he still speaks with Trump once a month - most recently about Trump's border fears

    The MyPillow CEO told Jimmy Kimmel he spoke with Donald Trump a few weeks ago. He said Trump was "worried about what was going down at the border."

  • Chris Wallace praises President Biden's address and predicts it will be 'a popular speech'

    While Wallace had nothing but good things to say about President Biden's address, Fox News contributor Ben Domenech completely disagreed.

  • How the Snyder Cut, Indiana Jones, and the hunt for The Magnificent Ambersons  lost print connect

    It belongs in a museum!

  • Exclusive: U.S. Labor Secretary throws his support behind classifying gig workers as employees

    A lot of gig workers in the United States should be classified as "employees" who deserve work benefits, President Biden's labor secretary said on Thursday, suggesting a shift in policy that is likely to raise costs for companies that depend on contractors such as Uber and Lyft. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, a son of Irish immigrants and a former union member, has been expected to boost the Biden Administration's efforts to expand workers' protections and deliver a win for the country's organized labor movement. "We are looking at it but in a lot of cases gig workers should be classified as employees... in some cases they are treated respectfully and in some cases they are not and I think it has to be consistent across the board," Walsh told Reuters in an interview, expressing his view on the topic for the first time.

  • Six random connections between Aaron Rodgers and the Washington Football Team

    Looking for an angle any angle that Aaron Rodgers could maybe join Washington? Here, these might suffice.

  • Investigation Into Anjanette Young Raid Finds More Than 100 Complaints Against Chicago Cops and 'Significant Deficiencies' in Search Procedure

    The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has just completed its 16-month-long investigation into the February 2019 raid conducted by Chicago police officers into the home of 50-year-old Anjanette Young, who was made to wait handcuffed and naked while officers searched her home for a suspect who did not live there. The findings of the investigation indicate something that wouldn’t surprise many Black people who are not named Tim Scott: it found that more than a dozen cops involved in the raid have been the subject of over 100 civilian complaints.

  • Kremlin critic Navalny defiant but gaunt after ending hunger strike

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "naked, thieving king" on Thursday, looking gaunt but defiant in a courtroom video link from prison, his first public appearance since ending a hunger strike last week. Navalny's comments were piped into a hearing in a Moscow courtroom, where he lost his appeal against a fine for defaming a World War Two veteran. Allies were forced to disband his network of regional campaign offices, which the authorities are seeking to ban as "extremist".

  • Looks like this whole chicken wing shortage thing isn’t too good for the planet, either

    Newsweek reports that the chicken wing shortage that we’re currently experiencing is more complicated than just trying to source some extra flappers. Turns out that there are environmental repercussions to the situation which aren’t so clear right away, namely: After all the wings are gone, who’s gonna eat the rest of the chicken?

  • Carolina Panthers set themselves up perfectly for this NFL draft. This is no accident.

    A quiet, incremental offseason gave the Panthers the flexibility to make the most of the first round.

  • U.S. Postal Service to consolidate 18 facilities, leading to concerns over mail delays

    Postal workers and advocates for rural communities fear delivery delays, but the Postal Service said the consolidations will provide for "more efficient and reliable performance."

  • Trump's exit from the White House was 'not an easy transition' and 'took some time to get used to,' report says

    Trump was not happy with his sudden shift out of the spotlight and took several weeks to adjust to post-White House life, a source told CNN.

  • White House begins push for more transmission lines with $8 billion loan fund

    The Biden administration is looking to jumpstart the construction of new transmission lines by offering up to $8.3 billion in loans and, separately, issuing new guidelines to help state officials with siting.Driving the news: The Energy Department on Tuesday invited applications for up to $5 billion in loans for projects like high-voltage systems; transmission for offshore wind; and systems that follow rail and highway routes.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It's separately offering up to $3.25 billion from the Western Area Power Administration.Meanwhile, the Transportation Department released details for how its offices should work with states on siting for transmission, renewable energy projects, EV charging and more.Why it matters: The major build-out of renewables generation the White House hopes to accelerate will need new infrastructure to carry and integrate those electrons.But getting transmission built is notoriously hard, and jurisdiction is fragmented both federally and between the federal government and states.Yes, but: While Tuesday's announcements are using existing finances and authorities, the White House is also asking Congress to help.The White House infrastructure proposal calls for steps including the creation of a new tax credit for developing high-voltage transmission.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Walmart's epic home sale is on for a few more hours — and these 15 deals are the only ones worth shopping

    Now's the perfect time to invest in an air fryer or a new vacuum.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Talks With 'Deranged Pillow Magnate' Mike Lindell About Conspiracy Theories, Crack Addiction

    For reasons not entirely clear, the MyPillow guy was a guest on Kimmel's show Wednesday night, resulting in an 18-minute discussion on Lindell-isms.

  • Opposing View: Joe Biden's first 100 days in office have been a complete failure

    Opposing View: Biden presidency has largely consisted of taking credit for Donald Trump's achievements and undoing commonsense Republican policies.