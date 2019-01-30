Jimmy Kimmel gets kids to explain to Trump how climate change works

Since parts of the American Midwest are currently experiencing the lowest temperatures in two decades, global warming is not really a thing, right?

Wrong. So, so wrong. But this nonetheless seems to be U.S. president Donald Trump's understanding of what climate change is.

The president recently tweeted that global warming (or, in Trump's spelling, "waming") should "come back fast," as if it's gone anywhere.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live, host Jimmy Kimmel decided to educate the president on his climate knowledge, and he had some pretty adorable children break it down so even Trump would understand.