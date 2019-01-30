Jimmy Kimmel Had a Group of Kids Explain Climate Change to Trump

With much of the country experiencing a deep freeze, Donald Trump has once again taken to social media to deny the existence of global warming. So on Tuesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host hilariously asked kids to explain climate change to the president.

“Donald Trump weighed in on the weather AGAIN today on Twitter implying that global warming isn’t real,” the video’s caption reads. “Since he doesn’t seem to understand science and he doesn’t know that climate change is responsible for extreme temperatures, including cold, we invited a couple of kids who do, to break it down for him.”

Ten-year-old Kaitlynn starts by giving an elementary-level explanation of the greenhouse effect and how the Earth’s atmosphere is similar to a giant (or what she calls “yuge”) greenhouse. She also lists some of the negative impacts of climate change, including extreme weather, that “will make Earth a pretty tough place for kids like your son Barron and me to live.”

Then it’s Apollo’s turn. The eight-year-old informs Trump that just because it’s cold here in the U.S., doesn’t mean global warming is made-up. “What you’re experiencing is weather,” he says. “Weather is what happens today. Climate is what happens over the long run.”

Kimmel’s sketch was sparked by the President’s latest tweet about climate change on Monday. Trump wrote, “In the beautiful Midwest, windchill temperatures are reaching minus 60 degrees, the coldest ever recorded… What the hell is going on with Global Waming? Please come back fast, we need you!”

In the beautiful Midwest, windchill temperatures are reaching minus 60 degrees, the coldest ever recorded. In coming days, expected to get even colder. People can’t last outside even for minutes. What the hell is going on with Global Waming? Please come back fast, we need you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2019





