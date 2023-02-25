Jimmy Kimmel Hits 4 Republicans Behind 'National Gun' Idea With A Scathing Nickname

Jimmy Kimmel on Friday tore into the four House Republicans who are backing a bill to make the AR-15 assault rifle the “national gun of the United States.”

Rep. Barry Moore (R-Ala.) introduced the bill that is co-sponsored by serial fabulist Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) and extremist Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.).

“These are the heroes working to get us a national gun,” said Kimmel.

“And the next time there’s a mass shooting with an AR-15, which will probably be by the end of the week, we’ll know who to thank, the four gun whores of the apocalypse,” he added.

Watch the video here:

