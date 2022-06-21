'Jimmy Kimmel' Host Sean Hayes Takes NSFW Swipe At Tucker Carlson Over Biden Bike Fall

Yahoo Entertainment

Stephen Colbert kicked off The Late Show Monday by addressing the arrest of some of his staff at the Capitol complex in Washington D.C. late last week. A production crew shot in D.C. for two days with comedian Robert Smigel, who voices Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, to cover the January 6th hearings. “Triumph and my folks shot for two days in congressional offices across the street from the Capitol building,” Colbert said. “They went through security clearance, shot all day Wednesday, all day Thursday, invited into the offices of the congress people they were interviewing, and that’s very important.” Colbert also addressed coverage of the arrests by some in conservative media who are trying to equate this situation with the violent insurrection on January 6, 2021. “A fairly simple story,” Colbert said, “until the next night when a couple of the TV people started claiming that my puppet squad had, quote, ‘committed insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building.’ First of all, what? Second of all, huh? Third of all, they weren’t in the Capitol building.” So Colbert explained the vast difference between the two situations. “I am shocked I have to explain the difference,” Colbert said, “but an insurrection involves disrupting the lawful actions of Congress and howling for the blood of elected leaders, all to prevent the peaceful transfer of power. This was first degree puppetry. This was hijinks with intent to goof.” Colbert went on to say that this sort of coverage is nothing more than an attempt to pull attention away from the January 6th hearings, and is disrespectful to the officers who protected the Capitol that day. “They want to talk about something other than the January 6th hearings on the actual seditionist insurrection that led to the deaths of multiple people, and the injury of over 140 police officers,” Colbert said. “But drawing any equivalence between rioters storming our Capitol to prevent the counting of electoral ballots and a cigar-chomping toy dog is a shameful and grotesque insult to the memory of everyone who died, and it obscenely trivializes the service and the courage the Capitol police showed on that terrible day.”