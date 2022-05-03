Jimmy Kimmel Knows Who To Blame After He Gets COVID-19 And Has To Cancel Show

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on Monday said he’s contracted the coronavirus infection despite being vaccinated and boosted.

He even jokingly explained how he got it:

Our daughter brought us covid (even though we specifically asked her not to) All feeling fine, I am double vaxxed and boosted but the show must not go on. Apologies to @TomCruise & @iliza and thanks to Mike Birbiglia @birbigs who'll be filling in for me starting tomorrow night — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 2, 2022

Kimmel canceled Monday night’s show and lined up comic Mike Birbiglia to fill in as host until he recovers.

“I must be the first person to ever deplane a Southwest Airlines flight and find out they’re guest-hosting a late night talk show,” Birbiglia wrote on Twitter.

Kimmel is the second late-night host to develop the infection in recent weeks. “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert returned to the air on Monday after his own battle with COVID-19.

“This is a broadcast emergency,” Colbert said of Kimmel’s illness during his Monday night monologue. “TV is down a Jimmy!”

Colbert also called for presidential help:

Wishing our dear friend @jimmykimmel a speedy recovery. Now that TV is down a Jimmy, we’re calling on President Biden to open America’s strategic Jimmy reserve! pic.twitter.com/cG47hBp57P — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 3, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.