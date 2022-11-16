Jimmy Kimmel Monologue: Trump’s BIG Announcement at Mar-a-Lago, GOP Keeps Their Distance & Pence Sheds Light on Insurrection
Kimmel discusses many things in his latest monologue
Trump is of course being widely blamed for the failure of a "red wave" to materialize
A man faces multiple charges after allegedly attempting to run over police in a stolen car with drugs and guns inside.
The late-night host finds a truly uncomfortable moment out of Mar-a-Lago.
This is the second time this year the long-time host has missed episodes of The View after contracting the virus
Former President Trump makes an announcement from his home in Mar a Lago.
Fans of Taylor Swift crashed the Ticketmaster website as presale tickets to her first tour in five years went on sale. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday.
On Sunday's episode TLC's Sister Wives, Kody and the women had a brutally honest discussion about their broken family that Christine called "one of the saddest conversations I have ever been in"
Does #Michigan have some tricks up its sleeve? #GoBlue
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Former President Donald Trump's entry on Tuesday into the 2024 presidential race confirmed the world's "worst kept secret" and created another variable for markets that some investors say remains a low priority for now. Trump, who has mounted relentless attacks on the integrity of U.S. voting since his 2020 election defeat, announced his bid at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, seemingly with the aim of pre-empting potential Republican rivals. His high-spirited televised announcement comes after a disappointing showing in last week's midterm congressional elections that many Republicans blame on him and as the party closes in on a majority in the 435-seat House of Representatives.
A 71-year-old man was shot by police after he tried to take a purse from an 83-year-old woman and a bystander intervened, Florida police say.
John Fetterman's lawsuit to reverse the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's decision to not count misdated ballots is not proof of a stolen election.
Weeks before the state signed a contract with a Destin-based aviation company to ship migrants from San Antonio to Democratic-leaning states at Florida taxpayer expense, executives with the politically connected firm were already in Texas with Florida officials planning the secret mission, text messages released by the governor’s office late Monday show.
Reuters/Getty ImagesTwo of Donald Trump’s adult children failed to make a cameo at their father’s 2024 presidential campaign announcement on Tuesday evening at his Mar-a-Lago golf club.Trump’s extremely online son Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter Ivanka both missed the MAGA-studded event.As for Trump Jr., a source familiar told The Daily Beast on Tuesday night that the self-proclaimed “general of the meme wars” was partaking in a “hunting trip in the mountain west” and “couldn’t get a flight o
“With our two brains working as one, we will never stop,” Josh wrote in a sweet Instagram post on Monday
Grammy nominations are being announced today, and Taylor Swift's latest album Midnights won't be on the list. Here's why.
The cable TV host argued that other gubernatorial wins were more impressive than DeSantis' Florida landslide ― and they’re not getting nearly as much attention.
Rep. Mary Sattler Peltola (D) is ahead in Alaska’s only House race by more than 20 points with about 80 percent of votes counted as of Tuesday. Yet the race still has not been called in her favor, due to Alaska’s ranked-choice voting system. Republicans Sarah Palin, the former vice presidential candidate and Alaska governor,…
Ivanka Trump definitely had a theme for her half-sister Tiffany Trump’s wedding this weekend: crops.
Tom Brady’s divorce from Gisele Bündchen isn’t even a month old yet, but he’s made a move signaling that he’s looking ahead to the future. Many fans probably didn’t notice the difference on his Twitter account, but his supermodel ex no longer has a presence on his page. The header photo on the social media […]
Hilary Swank—who is expecting with her husband Philip Schneider—gave fans a glimpse into her Colorado home which boasts sweeping mountain views, or as the actress calls it, their "artwork."