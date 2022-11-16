Jimmy Kimmel Monologue: Trump’s BIG Announcement at Mar-a-Lago, GOP Keeps Their Distance & Pence Sheds Light on Insurrection

Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Former President Donald Trump's entry on Tuesday into the 2024 presidential race confirmed the world's "worst kept secret" and created another variable for markets that some investors say remains a low priority for now. Trump, who has mounted relentless attacks on the integrity of U.S. voting since his 2020 election defeat, announced his bid at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, seemingly with the aim of pre-empting potential Republican rivals. His high-spirited televised announcement comes after a disappointing showing in last week's midterm congressional elections that many Republicans blame on him and as the party closes in on a majority in the 435-seat House of Representatives.