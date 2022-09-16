Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Trump's Sore Spot With An Insult He Really Hates

Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump on Thursday by using one of the insults the former president hates the most.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host pointed to new revelations in the upcoming book The Divider by Peter Baker of The New York Times and The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser that claim Trump’s attempts to purchase Greenland from Denmark went a lot further than was originally reported.

Officials from Greenland and Denmark had dismissed the notion as “ridiculous,” and described it as evidence that Trump had “gone mad.” Trump’s own advisers reportedly worked to steer him away from the idea, the book said.

But Trump kept trying anyway, sometimes with genuinely absurd offers. The new book claimed he even proposed trading Puerto Rico to Denmark for Greenland.

“He would do a swap, like it’s fantasy football or something,” Kimmel said. “You know, a lot of attention is paid to how dangerous and impulsive and vain Trump is. Sometimes we forget, also very stupid, also not very bright.”

Trump admitted several times that he really doesn’t like being called stupid, and claimed his famous “person, woman, man, camera, TV” cognitive test was to prove his intelligence.

The test does not measure intelligence but rather looks for evidence of cognitive decline. As a result, it’s designed to be easy.

Trump later admitted it was “quite tough” for him by the end and claimed that because he passed it, “Now, they don’t call me stupid.”

As Kimmel’s Thursday night monologue showed, that’s just not true:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.