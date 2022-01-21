Jimmy Kimmel Reveals the Unlikely Guy Who Could Bring Down Trump

ABC

On Thursday night, Jimmy Kimmel gleefully ran down the significant legal problems facing former President Donald Trump during his monologue.

“The legal woes for Trump are piling up,” said Kimmel. “The attorney general in New York says she has evidence that the Trump Organization engaged in a pattern of deception, and today we learned that the DA in Fulton County, Georgia, has requested a special grand jury to look into his post-election shenanigans there. On top of that, the Supreme Court cleared the way for the special committee that’s looking into the insurrection to review 700 pages of documents Trump wanted kept secret, and we got an update from Congress today on what Trump was doing behind closed doors in the lead-up to Jan. 6.”

Yes, according to Trump’s former press secretary Stephanie Grisham, Trump held top secret closed-door meetings at the Executive Residence of the White House just prior to the Jan. 6 insurrection, and attendees were not officially recorded to keep it off the books.

Furthermore, the attendees in the meetings were brought into the Executive Residence, where the president lives, by the White House chief usher, a bespectacled, unassuming fellow by the name of Timothy Harleth.

“[It] could mean that Timothy Harleth would be subpoenaed by the committee, which would be a big deal for a guy whose only job at the White House seemed to be, based on what comes up on Google Images when you search his name, picking out the White House Christmas tree,” Kimmel quipped.

(For the record, the White House chief usher’s job is far more extensive than this and includes overseeing operations at the White House Complex and Executive Residence, from budgeting to scheduling. President Biden promptly fired Harleth on his first day in office.)

“That could be the guy who brings Trump down! Timothy!” Kimmel exclaimed. “A soldier in the War on Christmas could be the guy to do this.”

