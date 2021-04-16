Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers mirthfully audit Matt Gaetz's Venmo receipts

Peter Weber
One in five Americans still say they won't get the COVID-19 vaccine, despite the willingness by Americans to put all manner of junk in their bodies and eagerness to take anything offered freely, Jimmy Kimmel sighed on Thursday's Kimmel Live. Dr. Anthony Fauci "must be beating his head against the wall. Dr. Fauci appeared today before a congressional subcommittee on COVID-19 and was forced to endure the relentless stupidity of a shaved ape from Ohio named Jim Jordan," who screamed that Americans' liberties have been assaulted by public health measures. "Yeah, you know who else was assaulted? Those wrestlers when you were their coach at Ohio State," Kimmel said. "I guess that you didn't notice."

"Meanwhile, there are new details in the sordid saga of future former Florida congressman Matt Gaetz," Kimmel said. "Yesterday we learned that Gaetz was involved in more wild house parties than Kid 'n Play in the '90s. Reportedly, there were drugs and sex at these parties, where women were given gifts and money in exchange for their 'participation,' much of it paid through Venmo."

Accused ringleader Joel Greenberg made at least 150 payments to young women, including at least 16 to a future Gaetz girlfriend, Kimmel said, "and of course we know about all of this because stupid Joel Greenberg made his Venmo transactions public, as did Matt Gaetz — they didn't check the privacy box. What's the opposite of a criminal mastermind? "

"Gaetz faces an intensifying investigation in which authorities seized his phone last winter," Seth Meyers said at Late Night, and "I'm no lawyer, but it can't be good when they seize your phone. No one's happy to have their phone seized," even if it's just your wife, he joked. "Chances are pretty high that if you've broken the law, there's evidence of it on your phone, especially since Gaetz was reportedly using Cash App and Venmo to make payments to his indicted buddy."

We're also learning more about those parties Gaetz, Greenberg, and their GOP friends would allegedly hold, Meyers said. "You know, my grandmother used to say nothing good ever happens after midnight, and I'd say the same is true about anything that happens at a party in a gated community in suburban Orlando where they make you give up your phone."

    Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was appearing before a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis.

    President Biden just announced an end to the Afghanistan War, "and people, it's about time," Trevor Noah said on Wednesday's Daily Show. "It's been what, 19 years? No war should ever be old enough to serve in itself." Biden critics say Afghanistan will become a failed state after the U.S. leaves, but what's the alternative, staying there forever? Noah asked. If so, "America should at least make Afghanistan a U.S. state. And the good news with that is it would eliminate Afghanistan's terrorism problem completely, because we all know that once terrorists are American, they're not terrorists anymore, they're just frustrated citizens who are having a bad day." The war has "been going on so long, the first Iron Man movie opens with Tony Stark in Afghanistan," Stephen Colbert said at The Late Show. "This conflict's older than the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's an Infinity War with no Endgame." To put nearly 20 years in Afghanistan another way, he said, "this war is too old to date Matt Gaetz." The Gaetz news "gets more disturbing/more entertaining," Colbert said. "This morning we learned that Gaetz attended champagne-fueled sex parties with other GOP officials." Gaetz's "wingman" Joel Greenberg, who also attended these house parties, has reportedly flipped on Gaetz, he added. "And we know that Greenberg threw his buddy under the school bus because last winter, federal agents seized Gaetz's phone. On the bright side, that just gives Gaetz another thing in common with his dates. 'Hey, Madison, I just lost my phone privileges, too.'" Between Greenberg cooperating with the feds and those wild house parties, "the odds of Matt Gaetz going to prison are now higher than his hair," Jimmy Kimmel said at Kimmel Live. "Two women who said they were at the parties told CNN they saw Gaetz taking pills they assumed were party drugs, and he had sex with the women, after which money would change hands. That's crazy. Has Matt Gaetz learned nothing from Donald Trump? You're supposed to have your lawyer pay the women after you have sex with them, in secret." "With all the allegations and salacious details that are out there," Kimmel said, "the one Matt Gaetz is pushing back on the hardest" is the report "he was denied a meeting with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, and Matty and Fatty are both crying 'fake news.'" Kimmel wasn't buying it. Watch below.

    The UK wanted US troops to stay in Afghanistan, the head of the Armed Forces has revealed. General Sir Nick Carter said President Biden's decision to pull out all 2,500 US troops by September 11 was "not the decision" the UK wanted. The Chief of Defence Staff said: "It's not a decision that we'd hoped for. But we obviously respect it, and it's clearly an acknowledgement of an evolving US Strategic posture." Earlier this week President Biden vowed to end America's "forever war" in Afghanistan, which began 20 years ago following 9/11, when they first arrived to bring down the Taliban regime harbouring Osama bin Laden. Nato said the withdrawal process would begin by May 1 and could be completed in just a few months. However, many have cautioned that the UK, which has agreed to an "orderly departure of our forces" by withdrawing the remaining 750 British troops by the deadline, said they had no choice but to cooperate because staying without the US was impossible. Former defence minister Tobias Ellwood, Chairman of the Defence Select Committee, said the US decision risked "losing the peace" and allowing extremism to "regroup". It was "concerning" and "not the right move". He said British forces had "no choice" but to leave due to the US's "significant force protection capabilities from which we benefited". Mr Ellwood added: "Remaining allied forces are unable to fill that vacuum without upgrading our posture for which there is no political appetite."

    Louisiana Republican Julia Letlow was sworn into the House on Wednesday, claiming the seat her late husband was elected to but never filled after dying of COVID-19 in late December, days before taking office. Letlow easily won a special election last month to represent the heavily Republican district in northeastern Louisiana. A university administrator making her first run for public office, she won the backing of former President Donald Trump and decisively outraised her opponents.

    Opponents of Myanmar's ruling junta went on the political offensive Friday, declaring they have formed an interim national unity government with members of Aung San Suu Kyi's ousted cabinet and major ethnic minority groups. The move comes on the eve of a diplomatic initiative to solve Myanmar's crisis by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which is expected to hold a summit next week. A violent crackdown by the junta has failed to stem opposition to the coup, and as the army has spread the fight to ethnic minorities in border areas, some ASEAN members believe the crisis threatens regional stability.

    Make no mistake, this isn't 'Uncle Jesse.' Full House star John Stamos is starring in a new role on Disney+'s show 'Big Shot' (releasing on Friday, April 16) which pitches him as a gruff, angry coach that is a contrast to the cool, sitcom-uncle generations of viewers have come to love. In the 10-episode series, Stamos plays Marvyn Korn, a NCAA men's basketball coach who is relegated to coaching at a girls private school after his aggressive antics get him kicked out of the league. Now, he works under the school's dean, played by Yvette Nicole Brown, with assistant coach Holly Barrett (Jessalyn Gilsig)

    GOP representative Marjorie Taylor Greene trended on Twitter Thursday after publicly challenging fellow congresswoman Alexandria Oscasio-Cortez to a debate on the Green New Deal Wednesday. "I'd like to challenge you to a debate on the Green New Deal economic policy. Since you sponsored the Green New Deal and have a degree in Economics, I'm sure you are more than qualified," the Georgia rep wrote to the New York counterpart on Twitter. While Ocasio-Cortez — a Democrat and prolific tweeter herself who has over 13 million followers on the app — did not respond, a number of political observers and commentators weighed in on her behalf, saying that Ocasio-Cortez was "too busy" to engage with someone "desperately trying to be relevant." Political satirist Jeremy Newberger wrote, "I imagine AOC is busy with her committee assignments," referring to the fact that Taylor Greene had her own committee assignment stripped away in February after her past conspiracy-minded comments and calls for violence against Democrats resurfaced. Screenwriter B. Janine Morison echoed that, writing, "AOC is too busy working to waste her time with a Congresswoman who has been removed from all committees. MTG is desperately trying to be relevant when she just a horse who has been put out to pasture. AOC has real work to get to unlike MTG who has NOTHING of value to offer." Comedian Amber Ruffin rewrote a news headline, tweeting, "Marjorie Taylor Greene challenges Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to use her popularity to help her get attention." "Star Trek" actor George Takei resurrected a long-standing joke about one of Taylor Greene's wilder conspiracies regarding Jewish space lasers, tweeting, "I'd like to challenge you to a debate on space lasers. You take the Jewish ones, and I'll take the ones on the Enterprise."

    British soldiers, sailors and air force personnel were making final preparations Friday for Prince Philip's funeral, a martial but personal service that will mark the passing of a royal patriarch who was also one of the dwindling number of veterans of World War II. More than 700 military personnel are set to take part in Saturday's funeral ceremony at Windsor Castle, including army bands, Royal Marine buglers and an honor guard drawn from across the armed forces. Philip, who died April 9 at age 99, was closely involved in planning his funeral, an event which will reflect his Royal Navy service and lifelong military ties - and his love of the rugged Land Rover Defender.

    Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) on Thursday railed against Dr. Anthony Fauci in a heated exchange on Capitol Hill — prompting one lawmaker to call on him to "shut your mouth." During a congressional hearing on the COVID-19 pandemic, Jordan confronted Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, and demanded he explain exactly when Americans will no longer have to follow public health measures and will "get their liberty and freedoms back." Fauci appeared to grow frustrated as he pushed back on that characterization. "We're not talking about liberties," Fauci told Jordan. "We're talking about a pandemic that has killed 560,000 Americans. That's what we're talking about." Fauci told Jordan that the number of COVID-19 cases in the United States is still "unacceptably high," which is why certain public health guidelines and restrictions still remain in place. But Jordan listed off a series of examples he claimed proved Americans have had their freedoms unnecessarily curtailed during the pandemic while suggesting Fauci is to blame for this. Fauci shot back that Jordan was "making this a personal thing" when "it isn't," and at one point told the congressman, "You're ranting again." Things eventually got so chaotic, with Jordan continuing to talk as the hearing was moving on to the next lawmaker, that Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) stepped in to tell the Ohio congressman, "You need to respect the chair and shut your mouth!"

    If you were a kid growing up in Florida — or have a child enrolled in school in the Sunshine State — you may remember playing with or touching fuzzy caterpillars in the recess yard. They looked and felt like little moving pipe cleaners.