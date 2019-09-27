Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, and Trevor Noah gawk as Trump loses it over whistleblowers and impeachment

"Last night, I compared the president's behavior to The Sopranos, but today it seems more like Six Feet Under, because somebody finally pulled the fire alarm in hell," Jimmy Kimmel said on Thursday's Kimmel Live. "The much-anticipated complaint against the president has been unearthed, and if this isn't it, nothing will be. This grabs Trump by the McNuggets and it doesn't ask permission."

Trump threw "a little tantrum on the tarmac" for reporters, Kimmel said, and "lashed out directly at the whistleblower and the person who turned him in to the whistleblower — which is outrageous — and he made it very clear that he wants to know who it was that ratted him out," apparently for execution purposes. "He really is spinning out, he's getting increasingly sloppy — you'd think the guy with the world's most famous combover would be better at a coverup," he said. "Here's my prediction: The only guy who's going down for all this: Rudy Giuliani. When the dust clears, Rudy will be under the bus. ... Having Rudy Giuliani be your middle man — it's like asking Bill Cosby to chaperone your date."

Yes, "they concocted an illegal scheme to extort the Ukrainian government to help them win the 2020 election, and they chose as their go-between Rudy Giuliani," Late Night's Seth Meyers mused. "Honestly, we are so lucky these guys are terrible at coverups," he said. And "now that things are getting really bad, they're trying to pin it on each other, with the White House blaming Rudy, Rudy blaming the State Department, and Trump blaming Pence. In fact, if both Trump and Pence get removed from office, the next person in the line of succession would be Nancy Pelosi, in which case it would actually be true that," as Trump claimed, "she's no longer the speaker of the House."

The accusations in the complaint are "really bad for Trump," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. "What's even worse is that this entire complaint is only nine pages long, which means people might actually read it. Hell, if it had a few pictures, Trump himself might even read it." The "biggest revelation," he said, is that Trump's staff stored several problematic Trump phone transcripts on a private server, and while they are still off-limits, The Daily Show created some for your enjoyment.