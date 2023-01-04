Jimmy Kimmel Skewers Incoming GOP Rep. George Santos With A Blast From The Past

Newly elected Rep. George Santos’ (R-N.Y.) lies came back to haunt him once again on Tuesday as Jimmy Kimmel returned to the air following the holidays.

Santos had “basically catfished an entire congressional district” with his falsified life story, Kimmel cracked during a lengthy roast of the freshman House member.

Kimmel noted that Santos, who previously hailed fellow liar Donald Trump as his inspiration, appeared to be shunned by his GOP colleagues on his first day in Congress.

“Imagine being so toxic, not even Matt Gaetz wants to sit next to you,” the late night host joked.

He then dug up an old tweet from Santos attacking President Joe Biden that has not aged well.

Watch Kimmel’s monologue here:

