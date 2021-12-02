Kimmel Says There's Only One ‘Shocking’ Thing About Trump Positive COVID Test Claim

Jimmy Kimmel tore into Donald Trump over the bombshell claim in former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows’ new book that the ex-president tested positive for COVID-19 three days before his first debate with Joe Biden last year.

“The only thing shocking about any of this is that anyone would be shocked by it,” the comedian said on Wednesday’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” as he dug into the timeline of Trump’s diagnosis.

Meadows said Trump tested negative soon after testing positive. Trump has dismissed the suggestion he was infected during the debate as “fake news.” However, he was hospitalized with the coronavirus days later.

“Sadly, testing positive for COVID was the only positive thing he did in four years as president,” Kimmel added.

