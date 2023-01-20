Jimmy Kimmel Spots 'Desperate' Trump Move He Might Quickly Regret

Jimmy Kimmel noticed an usual move by Donald Trump this week: He’s “desperately” trying to get back on Facebook.

Trump was banned from Facebook in 2021 after his supporters assaulted the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to block the certification of the election, which he lost, and keep him in office.

Facebook later said the suspension would be in place for two years and he would be reinstated only if “the risk to public safety has receded.”

“I’m actually surprised Trump wants to get back on,” Kimmel said on Thursday. “Isn’t Facebook just an unpleasant annual reminder that Don Jr. and Eric were born?”

Kimmel delivered a warning to Facebook straight out of the movies.

“This is like Jurassic Park saying they’re gonna ask around to see if it’s cool to let the raptors out again,” he cracked.

Kimmel also couldn’t resist taking a shot at the former president’s own flailing social media platform.

“Who needs Facebook when you can reach almost a dozen people a day on Truth Social?” he asked.

See more on his Thursday night monologue: