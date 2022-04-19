Jimmy Kimmel Spots Donald Trump Jr.'s ‘Weird Porn’ Obsession

Jimmy Kimmel spotted a bizarre set of Easter messages from Donald Trump and his son, Donald Trump Jr.

The former president used the holiest day on the Christian calendar to release a series of statements slamming his critics, including New York Attorney General Letitia James, who he called “racist” for investigating him.

“This is rare, because typically when he lashes out at a racist attorney general, it’s one that he hired that later tuned on him,” Kimmel noted.

Meanwhile, the former president’s son posted an image of armed Easter bunnies guarding eggs:

“What does this have to do with anything? Is somebody threatening to take the Easter Bunny’s machine guns away?” Kimmel asked. “Don Jr. is into some weird porn.”

See more in his Monday night monologue:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.