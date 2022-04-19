  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jimmy Kimmel Spots Donald Trump Jr.'s ‘Weird Porn’ Obsession

Ed Mazza
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Donald Trump Jr.
    Donald Trump Jr.
    American businessman and son of former U.S. President Donald Trump

Jimmy Kimmel spotted a bizarre set of Easter messages from Donald Trump and his son, Donald Trump Jr.

The former president used the holiest day on the Christian calendar to release a series of statements slamming his critics, including New York Attorney General Letitia James, who he called “racist” for investigating him.

“This is rare, because typically when he lashes out at a racist attorney general, it’s one that he hired that later tuned on him,” Kimmel noted.

Meanwhile, the former president’s son posted an image of armed Easter bunnies guarding eggs:

A post shared by Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr)

“What does this have to do with anything? Is somebody threatening to take the Easter Bunny’s machine guns away?” Kimmel asked. “Don Jr. is into some weird porn.”

See more in his Monday night monologue:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Recommended Stories