Jimmy Kimmel Spots The Moment Trump Revealed His True Feelings About Don Jr.

Jimmy Kimmel said Donald Trump’s latest interview featured some telling moments that revealed how the former president feels about his adult children.

Trump railed against the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol for asking Ivanka Trump to cooperate with the probe, claiming they’re trying to “go after children.” But as Kimmel pointed out, Ivanka Trump ― who served as a senior adviser in the Trump White House ― was hardly a child.

“He knows Ivanka is 40, right?” Kimmel said. “I know he missed a lot of birthdays, but you can’t call them children and also put them in charge of peace in the Middle East. It’s one or the other.”

Kimmel also noted that former Trump attorney Michael Cohen had revealed that Trump once told him if either Donald Trump Jr. or Ivanka Trump had to go to prison, to make sure it was Donald Trump Jr.

“If you’re ranking how well your children would do in prison, maybe time to sell the family business,” Kimmel advised.

See more in his Monday night monologue:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.