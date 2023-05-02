Jimmy Kimmel Spots Most Cringeworthy MAGA Moment Yet From 'Trumpy Dopes'

Jimmy Kimmel said the “Trumpy dopes” have outdone themselves with a bizarre new rap song in honor of former Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.).

Or, as Kimmel called him, one of Donald Trump’s “top sycophants,” who is now in charge of the former president’s flailing Truth Social website.

“It’s the social-media equivalent of an abandoned Toys-R-Us,” Kimmel cracked.

The song celebrates Nunes joining a far-right event called the ReAwaken America Tour, and Kimmel said it “tells you all you need to know about this event.”

Here’s the song:

Devin Nunes has been added to the traveling ‘Reawaken America’ tour for the QAnons with Eric & Lara Trump, Michael Flynn, Roger Stone, prophet Julie Green, Kash Patel, and more. They created a new rap theme song to welcome Devin. I smell Grammy. pic.twitter.com/pYBMCyGV6C — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 30, 2023

The tune is a Trumpy take on “Thrift Shop” by Seattle hip hop duo Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, featuring Wanz.

“Macklamore just jumped onto the Space Needle, heart-first,” Kimmel said. “I know we can’t agree on much, but can’t we agree that anyone who thinks that song is a good idea probably shouldn’t be running the country?”

See more in his Monday night monologue: