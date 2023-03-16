Jimmy Kimmel Spots The Weirdest Thing In Donald Trump Jr.’s Latest Video

Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday zoomed in on a curious detail in a new video from Donald Trump Jr.

As former President Donald Trump’s eldest son delivered his latest rant, Kimmel noticed how he was sitting in front of two empty photo frames.

The late-night host couldn’t resist zinging the Trump scion over the find.

“Those are pictures of his friends,” he cracked.

“Showing off all the fun times he had with Dad when he was a kid,” he added.

Watch from the six-minute point here:

