Jimmy Kimmel Tears Into Trump’s Terrifying QAnon Rally

ABC

Donald Trump has gone full QAnon and Jimmy Kimmel has some concerns.

On Monday night, the late-night host showed footage from the former president’s most recent rally in Youngstown, Ohio, over the weekend at which supporters could be seen raising their index fingers to apparently represent the QAnon slogan, “Where we go one, we go all.”

“All these people are reacting to what sounds like a QAnon song Trump’s people played at the rally,” Kimmel explained. “They’re holding a single finger up that means 1, which is their average IQ I think.”

“It would seem now that Trump has fully embraced the lunacy,” he continued, “because these are the only people who still believe there’s a conspiracy against him. Things are getting very crazy out there.”

On a lighter note—no pun intended—Kimmel highlighted the portion of Trump’s speech at the rally in which he shouted out “one of his biggest, and I meant that literally, fans.”

Patton Oswalt Takes on MAGA Clowns—and His Own ‘Woke’ Self—in New Netflix Special

In the clip, Trump gave one of his supporters props for losing 150 pounds while at the same time telling him, “I wouldn’t say he’s exactly small, but that’s a lot of weight.”

“Is that a compliment?” Kimmel asked with a laugh. “Trump seems to be unaware of his own girth.” As another example, he cited the photo Trump posted recently of Chris Christie “trying to console himself” at a Roy Rogers rest stop. “He’s a terrible person, but sometimes he’s funny, you have to admit it.”

For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.