Jimmy Kimmel and Trevor Noah recap the 4th Democratic presidential debate, pick winners and losers

In Tuesday night's fourth Democratic presidential debate, "12 Democrats took to the stage to angrily agree with each other for hours," Jimmy Kimmel recapped on Tuesday's Kimmel Live. "Why are there 12 candidates in the debate? Last debate there were 10! You can't subtract candidates and then add some back! Have you ever watched a reality show or sports? You don't go to the Final Four and then suddenly you're back to the Elite Eight." He nominated Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) for downsizing, compared the plethora of candidates to the Cheesecake Factory's book-length menu, then paired various candidates with items from that menu.

"One of the 52 candidates onstage was Tom Steyer," a new figure on the debate stage, Trevor Noah said in his more extensive recap at The Daily Show. "You may remember, Bernie Sanders a few weeks ago made headlines by saying billionaires should not exist. So of course the moderators asked Tom Steyer, an actual billionaire, about Bernie's comment. And his answer was not what you'd expect."

The candidates agreed that Trump should be impeached and has bungled Syria and that drugmakers should pay for the opioid epidemic, "but the elephant in the room the whole night was Bernie's heart attack, and eventually the moderators got around to asking about it in a very, very awkward way," Noah said. But "the weirdest part of the night might have been when Kamala Harris started a real-life Twitter beef" with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.). "In fact, as the evening went on, the attacks on Elizabeth Warren only grew more intense," he said. "And that really was the big takeaway of the night, is that they're coming for you, Elizabeth. And all I can say is, I hope you've got a plan for that."

Alex Wagner told Noah she thought "Elizabeth Warren survived the debate, and she was taking on a lot of incoming fire, so I'm going to say she won it." The most "amazing" thing about the debate "is how little [Biden] seemed to matter to the rest of the field," she added. With Biden "bruised" and ignored, fellow centrists Pete Buttigieg and Klobuchar "came with a lot of, I don't know, maybe paprika on their oatmeal today at breakfast," fired up to fill Biden's slot.

Noah and Wagner also debated whether Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's (D-N.Y.) endorsement of Sanders will help or hurt Warren. Watch below.