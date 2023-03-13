Jimmy Kimmel’s Opening Monologue At The 2023 Oscars Got Some Gasps From The Crowd: Here Are His Spiciest Jokes
"I mean, how does the Academy not nominate the guy who directed Avatar? What did they think he is, a woman?”
Jimmy Kimmel addresses the slap heard around the world at the 95th Academy Awards. In his monologue, the comedian jokes plenty about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at last year’s ceremony. Jimmy also pokes fun at Nicole Kidman's AMC Theaters ad, plus, Nick Cannon's ever-expanding family. The Oscars aired March 12 on ABC.
Kimmel jokes film editors can make ’violent insurrection footage into a respectful sight-seeing tour of the Capitol’
"Mom, I just won an Oscar!" he exclaimed to start his acceptance speech. "To all of the people who have supported the genre movies I have made all these years, the thousands and hundreds of thousands of people, we just won an Oscar together!" Curtis said, in addition to individually thanking her husband, daughters, agents and her film's directors, the Daniels (Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan). With a second Academy Award under her belt, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever costume designer made Oscar history: Carter is officially the first and only Black woman with two Oscar wins.
Jimmy Kimmel brought some major zingers to the 2023 Oscars. The comedian hit the stage to deliver the opening monologue at the award show, and didn’t hold back with the roasts, including last year’s infamous moment when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on the stage.
NB. This interview first ran in February, and has been republished following Brendan Fraser's Best Actor win at the 2023 Oscars
The actress won for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once
The director and actress also apologized for her scratchy voice, as she presented the award for Best Visual Effects
