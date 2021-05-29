Jimmy Lai and other pro-democracy activists given additional prison time

Hong Kong authorities on Friday sentenced 10 pro-democracy politicians and activists, including media mogul Jimmy Lai, to an extra 14-18 months in prison over a 2019 protest, the South China Morning Post reports.

Why it matters: It's another signal that the Chinese Communist Party is increasingly trying to silence dissidents in Hong Kong.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

The sentencing was handed down ahead of the 32nd anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre on June 4, 1989, when the People's Liberation Army cracked down on mass, student-led democracy protests.

Details: All 10 individuals have pleaded guilty to organizing the protest, which took place Oct. 1, 2020, and led to clashes. Law enforcement had banned the gathering.

Lai, who is currently detained pending trial under the CCP's national security law, was sentenced to an additional 14 months.

Protest organizer Figo Chan and former lawmakers Albert Ho, Lee Cheuk-yan and Leung Kwok-hung each received 18-month prison sentences. Lee and Leung were already imprisoned after earlier convictions involving other protests.

At the sentencing on Friday, Judge Amanda Woodcock said, "They did call for a peaceful, rational and non-violent procession but how naive and unrealistic was that considering what was happening on a daily basis was the opposite,” according to SCMP.

The big picture: Authorities have banned the annual June 4 vigil marking the Tiananmen Square massacre for the second year in a row, citing COVID concerns, per SCMP.

More than 10,000 people were arrested during Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests. Roughly 2,500 have been convicted, AFP reports.

More than 100 people face charges under the national security law, which can carry imprisonment for life.

Other activists called the sentencing excessive and a setback for the movement, according to SCMP.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free