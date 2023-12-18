Jimmy Lai’s son slams 'sham trial' as British media tycoon hauled before Hong Kong judges

Jimmy Lai’s son on Monday denounced his father’s “sham trial” in Hong Kong while urging Britain to keep up pressure for his release, following a strongly worded intervention from the Foreign Secretary.

The jailed media tycoon, who holds UK citizenship, went on trial facing a possible life sentence if convicted under a national security law that was imposed by Beijing following 2019 pro-democracy protests in the former British colony.

Mr Lai, 76, smiled and waved at his supporters after he walked into the Hong Kong courtroom. Some members of the public waved back, watched on by foreign diplomats. Outside, veteran activist Alexandra “Grandma” Wong was encircled by a heavy police presence as she shouted in his support and waved a British flag.

The Apple Daily owner was arrested in August 2020 during a crackdown under the sweeping law. He was charged with colluding with foreign forces to endanger national security, and conspiring with others to put out seditious publications.

Sebastien Lai, who met Lord Cameron last week, welcomed a statement from the Foreign Secretary calling for the release of his father, the ending of his “politically motivated prosecution”, and the repeal of the national security law.

“This is entirely a show trial, there is no jury and three government-appointed judges. So, no confidence in the legal system at all,” the son told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Noting the prospect of a life sentence, he said: “That would mean I would never see my father again.” But asked if foreign pressure could work, he added: “Immensely so, 100 per cent, and we're very grateful that the Foreign Secretary has called for my father's release and has said that the UK stands by his side.”

He cited the example of Cheng Lei, a Chinese-born Australian TV news journalist who was detained in China in mid-2020 but freed in October after vocal lobby from Australia’s government.

Sebastien Lai indicated regret that UK ministers had not spoken out more before in support of his father. “A lot has happened over the last year or so. But essentially… the support that we’re seeing is more recent from the British Government,” he said.

“My father is 76 and he’s been in prison for three years. So you know, his life is in danger every single day. But we're just glad the UK has joined the cause, along with Canada, the US, the EU parliament.”