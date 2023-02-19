Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter: A love story for the ages

The Telegraph

I decided decades ago that The Cruel Sea was the greatest war film I had ever seen. Nothing I have seen since has changed my mind. Indeed, having just watched the Blu-ray of it for the first time, I am even more convinced of its genius. A crystal-clear picture, almost certainly better than the audiences who watched it on its release in 1953 would have enjoyed, enhances a film I scarcely thought it possible to appreciate more profoundly.