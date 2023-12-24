Jimmy Stewart Museum in Indiana County working to provide veteran with service dog

The Jimmy Stewart Museum is working with The Warrior Canine Connection to provide a veteran in need with a service dog.

The museum is sponsoring their service dog, “Jimmy,” who was named in honor of Jimmy Stewart’s service in World War II.

The dog will be trained by veterans for the next two years and then given to someone in need.

Rick Yount, executive director of Warrior Canine Connection, said the training process does not only improve the dogs but also helps the veterans involved.

“We use the training as a therapy,” said Yount.

The museum reached out to Jimmy Stewart’s daughter, Kelly Stewart Harcourt, for approval.

“I assure you that NOTHING would have made my father or mother prouder than to have one of these marvelous animals bearing Dad’s name. They would have considered it a high honor as does our family,” Stewart Harcourt said.

The dog was at the museum on Friday for a visit.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW



