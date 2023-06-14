Jimmy's Farm: Devastating' burglary at TV presenter's farm in Suffolk

A wildlife park run by TV presenter Jimmy Doherty said it was "devastated" after tools were stolen from and damage was caused to its new development.

The burglary at Jimmy's Farm and Wildlife Park, near Ipswich, happened overnight from Monday to Tuesday.

Police said a wire fence was damaged and fuel was siphoned from plant machinery at the site in Wherstead.

A new 24-acre attraction, planned to open in September, is being built at the farm, which opened 21 years ago.

Lauren Andrews, the visitor attraction's communications manager, said the burglary had stalled progress on the expansion.

"It's devastating," she said.

"We have set our sights high with this rebuild, it's a massive development for us, and our staff have been working so hard.

"Getting the project back on track just stops us putting the money into the animals, their enrichment, planting trees and doing our conservation work."

The new area is to be called The Lost Lands of the Tundra and will have four new species, including wolves.

She said it was hoped it could still be completed by September.

The farm is run by TV presenter Jimmy Doherty

Jimmy's Farm was originally set up in 2002 to try to preserve the Essex pig breed, but has since expanded to feature 100 species including wallabies, tapir and lemur.

Doherty came to prominence with the show Jimmy's Farm, when the BBC followed his efforts in setting up the farm, just off the A14.

The friend of TV chef Jamie Oliver is also known for presenting shows including Jimmy's Food Factory and co-hosting Channel 4's Jamie & Jimmy's Friday Night Feast - a cooking show based at Southend Pier.

