Do You Like Jindal Poly Films Limited (NSE:JINDALPOLY) At This P/E Ratio?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Jindal Poly Films Limited’s (NSE:JINDALPOLY) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Jindal Poly Films has a P/E ratio of 12.43, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 8.0%.

How Do I Calculate Jindal Poly Films’s Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Jindal Poly Films:

P/E of 12.43 = ₹241.8 ÷ ₹19.46 (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each ₹1 the company has earned over the last year. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the ‘E’ in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others — and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Jindal Poly Films saw earnings per share decrease by 55% last year. But EPS is up 3.4% over the last 5 years. And over the longer term (3 years) earnings per share have decreased 31% annually. This growth rate might warrant a low P/E ratio.

How Does Jindal Poly Films’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (16.1) for companies in the chemicals industry is higher than Jindal Poly Films’s P/E.

Jindal Poly Films’s P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Jindal Poly Films’s P/E?

Net debt totals 74% of Jindal Poly Films’s market cap. This is a reasonably significant level of debt — all else being equal you’d expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Verdict On Jindal Poly Films’s P/E Ratio

Jindal Poly Films has a P/E of 12.4. That’s below the average in the IN market, which is 17. The P/E reflects market pessimism that probably arises from the lack of recent EPS growth, paired with significant leverage.