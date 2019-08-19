Is Jindal Worldwide Limited's (NSE:JINDWORLD) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Jindal Worldwide Limited's (NSE:JINDWORLD) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Jindal Worldwide has a price to earnings ratio of 60.98, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 1.6%.

How Do You Calculate Jindal Worldwide's P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Jindal Worldwide:

P/E of 60.98 = ₹69.6 ÷ ₹1.14 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

Does Jindal Worldwide Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. As you can see below, Jindal Worldwide has a much higher P/E than the average company (9.9) in the luxury industry.

NSEI:JINDWORLD Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 19th 2019 More

That means that the market expects Jindal Worldwide will outperform other companies in its industry. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Jindal Worldwide saw earnings per share decrease by 60% last year. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 2.1% annually. This might lead to muted expectations.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Jindal Worldwide's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Jindal Worldwide has net debt equal to 44% of its market cap. While it's worth keeping this in mind, it isn't a worry.

The Bottom Line On Jindal Worldwide's P/E Ratio

Jindal Worldwide's P/E is 61 which suggests the market is more focussed on the future opportunity rather than the current level of earnings. With a bit of debt, but a lack of recent growth, it's safe to say the market is expecting improved profit performance from the company, in the next few years.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.