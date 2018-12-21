Jindalee Resources Limited (ASX:JRL) Insiders Increased Their Holdings

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Jindalee Resources Limited (ASX:JRL).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Colombia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Jindalee Resources

Executive Director Lindsay Dudfield made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$86k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.33 each. That means that even when the share price was higher, an insider wanted to purchase shares. It’s very possible they regret the purchase, but it’s more likely they are bullish about the company. We generally consider it a positive if insiders have been buying on market, even above the current price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 354.50k shares worth AU$113k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Jindalee Resources insiders. They paid about AU$0.32 on average. I’d consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price, which is AU$0.28. The chart below shows insider transactions over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Jindalee Resources Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we’ve seen a bit of insider buying at Jindalee Resources. CEO, MD & Director Pip Darvall bought AU$15k worth of shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Does Jindalee Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Jindalee Resources insiders own about AU$3.9m worth of shares (which is 40% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Jindalee Resources Insiders?

We note a that there has been a tad more insider buying than selling, recently. But the difference isn't much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Jindalee Resources insiders feel good about the company's future.