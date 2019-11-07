Jingxing Yue Is The CEO & Executive Director of Risecomm Group Holdings Limited (HKG:1679) And They Just Spent CN¥1.2m On Shares

Potential Risecomm Group Holdings Limited (HKG:1679) shareholders may wish to note that the CEO & Executive Director, Jingxing Yue, recently bought CN¥1.2m worth of stock, paying CN¥0.74 for each share. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 1.7%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

Risecomm Group Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Jingxing Yue is the biggest insider purchase of Risecomm Group Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of HK$0.84 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. Jingxing Yue was the only individual insider to buy over the year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

SEHK:1679 Recent Insider Trading, November 7th 2019 More

Does Risecomm Group Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 23% of Risecomm Group Holdings shares, worth about HK$169m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Risecomm Group Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Risecomm Group Holdings. Nice! I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

