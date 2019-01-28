JinkoSolar Sells 5 MW PV Modules for Solar Project in Greece

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. JKS recently announced that it has supplied 5 Megawatt (MW) photovoltaic (PV) solar modules to Juwi Hellas S.A for Mesokomo Project in Northern Greece. The project is owned by ETVA VIPE S.A and was successfully connected to the grid in December 2018.



Increasing Demand in Europe



China-based JinkoSolar offers solar modules, solar system integration services and photovoltaic products to clients spread across 80 countries. During the third quarter, most of the shipments went to the emerging markets of Asia Pacific, China, North America and Europe. Driven by grid parity, European markets are expected to show an increase in demand for solar PV modules.



Global Solar Market Expansion



Realizing the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, utility operators are gradually adopting alternative energy sources. The global renewable energy industry has witnessed significant growth in the last several years. A key area of the renewable space is solar energy. JinkoSolar is gaining from increasing demand for its high-quality solar modules in the global markets.



The company’s subsidiary has entered into a three-year agreement with sPower, an affiliate of AES Corp AES to supply 13 gigawatt (GW) of high-efficiency solar modules. With NextEra Energy NEE, it signed an agreement to supply 2.75 GW of modules. JinkoSolar supplied 275.4 Megawatt-dc (MWdc) high-efficiency solar modules to Green Light Contractors Pty Ltd, which will be installed in Australia’s Bungala solar project. Recently, the company supplied 55.7 MW high-efficiency solar modules to the Garissa Solar Power Plant, which is located in Kenya, Africa.



As of Sep 30, 2018, the company has supplied 10 GW of solar modules to customers across the globe.



Price Performance



JinkoSolar’s shares have surged 109.9% in the past three months compared with the industry’s rise of 20.4%.



Zacks Rank & Key Pick



JinkoSolar currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



A better-ranked stock in the same industry is Canadian Solar Inc CSIQ. The stock holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Canadian Solar delivered an average positive earnings surprise of 49.66% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2019 earnings has risen by 29.7% to $2.40 in the past 90 days.

Zacks' Top 10 Stocks for 2019



In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-holds for the year?



Who wouldn't? Our annual Top 10s have beaten the market with amazing regularity. In 2018, while the market dropped -5.2%, the portfolio scored well into double-digits overall with individual stocks rising as high as +61.5%. And from 2012-2017, while the market boomed +126.3, Zacks' Top 10s reached an even more sensational +181.9%.



See Latest Stocks Today >>







Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The AES Corporation (AES) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research