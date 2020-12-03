JinkoSolar Successfully Supplied 541MW Tiger Mono facial to Xuan Thien Ea-Sub Project Phase I in Vietnam
SHANGHAI, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the world largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers, has announced today supplied 541MW Tiger Series modules for the Phase 1 of the Xuan Thien Ea Sub project in Dak Lak Province, Vietnam.
On November 15, 2020, the project was successfully energized the 500kV Sub substation connecting Xuan Thien Ea Sup solar power plants with a total capacity of 830MWp connected to national grid. Xuan Thien Ea Sup phase I has capacity of 600 MWac / 830 MWp, with a total investment of nearly 20,000 billion dongs, generated electricity output of 1.5 billion kWh / year. With almost 2 million solar panels, 500 kV / 1,200 MVA transformer stations, and 22.2 km of 500kV line are installed and connected to grid, this project is considered as one of the largest utility project in ASEAN at present. The Tiger 78 cells mono facial modules use Tiling Ribbon technology to increase the efficiency significantly. The design of 9 bus bars decreases power loss effectively to provide higher power generation with lower LCOE to ensure a stable long-term IRR for investors.
Mr. Nguyen Huy Hoang, General Director of Xuan Thien Group, one of the largest renewable energy developers in Vietnam, commented, "The factory was built in the middle of the two waves of Covid-19 pandemic, causing many difficulties for the import of equipment, the entry of foreign experts and the maneuvering and the lack of human resource due to the social gap. Thanks to the effort from JinkoSolar to supply goods on time, which is the key factor for this successful project."
Mrs. Anita Li, General Manager of APAC region at JinkoSolar, commented, "Unlocking the potential of clean through large-scale solar deployment will promote the development of PV industry and energy transformation in Vietnam as well as the whole Southeast Asia. Vietnam is the largest market for utility scale projects in Southeast Asia and we are very proud to be the choose supplier for this project. JinkoSolar will continue to develop innovative technologies to effectively reduce BOS cost as well as the LCOE to maximize IRR for our investors."
