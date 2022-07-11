JinkoSolar's Share Repurchase Program Could Bolster Its Stock

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) has recently approved a massive $200 million share repurchase program, which will last for up to 18 months. The company plans on utilizing its existing capital to repurchase the shares. This comes as a welcome surprise to investors.

The company's Chairman and CEO Xiande Li said:

"This share repurchase program reflects our strong confidence in our future prospects. Our sustained investments in technology and product leadership, industry-leading integrated capacity structure, and global infrastructure have ideally positioned us to benefit from the enormous growth opportunities this sector continues to generate. We are committed to creating sustainable value for our shareholders."





JinkSolar's stock has been undervalued for a long time, and I believe this buyback program could be the catalyst it needed to realize its full potential.

China's expanding solar environment

According to the International Energy Agency (aka the IEA), China could produce up to 95% of the solar supply chain before 2025. An IEA spokesperson said, "The world will almost completely rely on China for the supply of key building blocks for solar panel production through 2025."

JinkoSolar could benefit from China's systemic growth as the company holds down approximately 14% of the solar modules market. Moreover, JinkoSolar is a vertically integrated company, meaning it possesses the ability to benefit from the entire value chain.

JinkoSolar's operations are robust

JinkoSolar is experiencing exponential growth, with its year-over-year revenue recently surging by 85.9%. The company anticipates reaching shipments worth 8.5 to 9.5 Gigawatts in its fiscal second quarter and 35 to 45 Gigawatts for the full fiscal year.

Furthermore, JinkSolar is increasing its European footprint with its recent agreement with private German photovoltaics wholesaler Memodo providing additional downward supply streams into Germany, Switzerland and Austria. Europe's renewable energy pivot will likely accelerate in the coming years due to its need for an ex-Russia energy mix. Additionally, the zone's significant electronic vehicle uptake implies that it has a renewable-centric attitude.

An undervalued stock

The GuruFocus Value chart below conveys that JinkoSolar is modestly overvalued.

However, I don't believe this is the case given the company's growth prospects. Based on the price-sales ratio, the market underestimates JinkoSolar's sales. The tangible book value per share also isn't too high.

Concluding thoughts

JinkoSolar's share buyback plan could amplify its future stock returns, given that it's already undervalued on a price-sales basis. Additionally, a growing market for solar energy and the company's solid market share add to a JinkoSolar bullish thesis.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

