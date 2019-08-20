Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Jiu Rong Holdings Limited (HKG:2358) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Jiu Rong Holdings Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2018 Jiu Rong Holdings had HK$804.0m of debt, an increase on HK$727.7m, over one year. However, it does have HK$45.1m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about HK$758.9m.

How Strong Is Jiu Rong Holdings's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Jiu Rong Holdings had liabilities of HK$1.24b due within a year, and liabilities of HK$91.2m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of HK$45.1m and HK$294.1m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total HK$996.1m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of HK$700.4m, we think shareholders really should watch Jiu Rong Holdings's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

With a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 8.1, it's fair to say Jiu Rong Holdings does have a significant amount of debt. But the good news is that it boasts fairly comforting interest cover of 4.7 times, suggesting it can responsibly service its obligations. Pleasingly, Jiu Rong Holdings is growing its EBIT faster than former Australian PM Bob Hawke downs a yard glass, boasting a 184% gain in the last twelve months. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Jiu Rong Holdings's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend.