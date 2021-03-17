JJ Martin Design Notes

  • Saarinen Dining Table by Eero Saarinen for Knoll; $9,136. <a href="https://www.dwr.com/kitchen-dining-tables/saarinen-dining-table/100204639.html?lang=en_US&mrkgadid=3329387891&mrkgcl=664&mrkgen=gpla&mrkgbflag=1&mrkgcat=brand&&acctid=21700000001680201&dskeywordid=92700050423317657&lid=92700050423317657&ds_s_kwgid=58700005521149549&ds_s_inventory_feed_id=97700000007676335&dsproductgroupid=485455921407&product_id=100204639&merchid=6071818&prodctry=US&prodlang=en&channel=online&storeid=%7Bproduct_store_id%7D&device=c&network=g&matchtype=&locationid=%7Bloc_phyiscal_ms%7D&creative=331167985133&targetid=pla-485455921407&campaignid=601415471&adgroupid=73373668264&gclid=Cj0KCQjwrsGCBhD1ARIsALILBYp13plMwt9ILc5XBUdB1jP1Q_8ybq8d9mrh3hTHoHwCDcMFRlfgAxsaAjgDEALw_wcB&gclsrc=aw.ds" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:DWR.COM" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>DWR.COM</em></a>
  • Hsing Vase by Ettore Sottsass for Alessio Sarrio. Ceramiche; $530. <a href="https://artemest.com/products/hsing-vase-by-ettore-sottsass" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Artemest.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Artemest.com</em></a>
  • Wildbird Blue Pillowcase Set; $160. <a href="https://www.ladoublej.com/en/homeware-homeware/shop-by-room/bedroom/duvet-and-sham-set-wildbird-blu-DUV0003COT014CER0001.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ladoublej.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Ladoublej.com</a>
  • Cliffoney fabric by David Hicks by Ashley Hicks for Lee Jofa; to the trade. <a href="https://www.gpjbaker.com/brands/gp-j-baker/david-hicks-by-ashley-hicks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:leejofa.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>leejofa.com</em></a>
  • Gilt Candleholder painted by Jay C. Lohmann; price upon request. <a href="https://jayclohmann.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:jayclohmann.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>jayclohmann.com</em></a>
  • Straw Table Mat; $145 for a set of four with Coasters. <a href="https://www.ladoublej.com/en/homeware/textile/placemats/straw-tablemat-and-coasters-set-of-4-multicolor-TBT0001STR001MUL0009.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LADOUBLEJ.COM" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>LADOUBLEJ.COM</em></a>
  • Large-scale ornate gilt mirror; $3,500. <a href="https://www.1stdibs.com/?&gclid=Cj0KCQjwrsGCBhD1ARIsALILBYol2GgYD1NWAYK3FLfdU_4AaZAJMv3xGScgERa6UMphk136McxGM3waAqiVEALw_wcB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:1stdibs.com." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>1stdibs.com.</em></a>
  • Sling Dining Chair; $399. <a href="https://www.cb2.com/sling-dining-chair/s552913?localedetail=US&a=501&campaignid=657846450&adgroupid=38843267928&targetid=pla-927146145073&pla_sku=552913&pcat=FURN&scid=scplp552913&sc_intid=552913&gclid=Cj0KCQjwrsGCBhD1ARIsALILBYrl2RBZ-8ea35eRRoxy7OWoKYWxTKT_FPCHUaMt83RJFlU7ugA2CKkaAsrkEALw_wcB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CB2.COM" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>CB2.COM</em></a>
JJ Martin Design Notes

Saarinen Dining Table by Eero Saarinen for Knoll; $9,136. DWR.COM

Writer turned designer J.J. Martin brings her home to life through a collection of vintage gems, and eclectic designs from her own line

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

