JJ Quinerly scores career-high 31 to give No. 24 West Virginia women 84-78 win over Iowa State

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — JJ Quinerly scored 22 of her career-high 31 points in the second half, including West Virginia's last 11 points, and made a critical defensive play in the last minute as the No. 24 Mountaineers defeated Iowa State 84-78 on Saturday.

The Cyclones were down 79-76 and had the ball as the final minute approached. West Virginia had the offense stymied and when Emily Ryan drove to the basket, Quinerly tied her up for a held ball turnover.

Quinerly then hit a jumper on the ensuing possession and added three free throws to ice the game. At 3:33 and 2:06 of the fourth quarter, she hit 3-pointers when Iowa State was within two points.

Kylee Blacksten and Lauren Fields both had 14 points for the Mountaineers (17-2, 6-2 Big 12 Conference) and Jordan Harrison had 13 with six assists and three steals. Quinerly had four 3-pointers, six rebounds, five steals and three assists after being honored before the game for surpassing 1,000 career points.

Audi Crooks matched her career high with 25 points in a second-straight game and had a career-high 16 rebounds for the Cyclones (12-7, 6-3), who have lost three straight games. Jalynn Bristow added 12 points.

Iowa State used a 38-9 run to erase an 18-point second half deficit to defeat the visiting Mountaineers 74-64 earlier this month.

There were nine ties and nine lead changes and neither team led by more than five points until the Mountaineers put together a 10-0 run late in the third quarter. Quinerly started it with a layup and closed it with a jumper to make it 63-57. Iowa State go one free throw and trailed by five entering the fourth quarter.

Harrison hit 3s on consecutive possessions to give West Virginia the big lead at 73-64 with 6:41 to play.

In a tight first half, both teams hit 7 of 14 3-pointers with the Cyclones taking a 40-38 lead. Iowa State shot 56% but West Virginia capitalized on 12 turnovers to offset 45% shooting.

Fields hit a 3-pointer from the logo at the buzzer to give West Virginia a 16-14 lead after one quarter.

Central Florida is at West Virginia on Tuesday. Iowa State is home against Oklahoma State on Wednesday.

