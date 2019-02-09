JK Paper Limited (NSE:JKPAPER): Time For A Financial Health Check

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

While small-cap stocks, such as JK Paper Limited (NSE:JKPAPER) with its market cap of ₹25b, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. Evaluating financial health as part of your investment thesis is vital, since poor capital management may bring about bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. Here are few basic financial health checks you should consider before taking the plunge. Though, I know these factors are very high-level, so I suggest you dig deeper yourself into JKPAPER here.

How much cash does JKPAPER generate through its operations?

Over the past year, JKPAPER has reduced its debt from ₹17b to ₹13b , which includes long-term debt. With this reduction in debt, JKPAPER currently has ₹2.5b remaining in cash and short-term investments for investing into the business. Additionally, JKPAPER has produced ₹5.6b in operating cash flow in the last twelve months, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 43%, meaning that JKPAPER’s debt is appropriately covered by operating cash. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In JKPAPER’s case, it is able to generate 0.43x cash from its debt capital.

Can JKPAPER meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

At the current liabilities level of ₹7.9b, it seems that the business has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of ₹8.5b, with a current ratio of 1.08x. For Forestry companies, this ratio is within a sensible range as there’s enough of a cash buffer without holding too much capital in low return investments.

NSEI:JKPAPER Historical Debt February 9th 19 More

Does JKPAPER face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 80%, JKPAPER can be considered as an above-average leveraged company. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses. We can test if JKPAPER’s debt levels are sustainable by measuring interest payments against earnings of a company. Ideally, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should cover net interest by at least three times. For JKPAPER, the ratio of 3.97x suggests that interest is appropriately covered, which means that lenders may be less hesitant to lend out more funding as JKPAPER’s high interest coverage is seen as responsible and safe practice.

Next Steps:

JKPAPER’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. Since there is also no concerns around JKPAPER’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure JKPAPER has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. You should continue to research JK Paper to get a better picture of the small-cap by looking at:

