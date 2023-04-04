JK Rowling claims Scottish child rapists are being told ‘first time’s free’

JK Rowling - Debra Hurford Brown

JK Rowling has claimed that young Scottish men are being taught they can attack girls with impunity after a child rapist was spared jail because he is aged under 25.

The Harry Potter author suggested that new sentencing guidelines, backed by the SNP, were another example of supposedly “progressive” Scottish policies backfiring and sent a message that “first time’s free”.

On Monday, Sean Hogg, 21, was sentenced to just 270 hours of community service for raping a 13-year-old girl in a park.

The judge in the case, Lord Lake, said that had Hogg been aged 25 or over, he would have been sentenced to between four of five years in jail.

However, under new sentencing guidelines introduced last year, Scottish courts are told to treat those aged up to 24 much more leniently than other adults.

It is claimed that younger offenders have much more capacity for rehabilitation and that they are less accountable for crimes as their brains have not yet fully developed.

Lord Lake claimed that a jail sentence for Hogg, who was 17 when he carried out the attack, would not be “appropriate” due to his age and because prison would not aid his rehabilitation.

Ms Rowling tweeted in response to the case:

Progressive Scotland 2023, where a man gets no jail time for raping a 13-year-old girl in a park. Young Scottish men are effectively being told ‘first time’s free.’ https://t.co/iHeV1xZYyy — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 4, 2023

While the sentencing guidelines were brought in by an independent body, set up by SNP ministers in 2015 with cross-party support at Holyrood, the Scottish Government publicly backed them.

Keith Brown, the former justice secretary, said they were “smart” and complimented the SNP’s “vision for youth justice”.

The sentencing guidelines that saw Hogg spared jail were introduced north of the border in January last year, with justice a devolved area.

They suggest that prison sentences should only be given out as a last resort to those under 25 at the time they plead or are found guilty.

The guidelines point to scientific research which concluded that the brain did not fully develop until as late as age 30.

However, the Scottish Tories branded the sentence for Hogg an “insult” to his teenage victim and claimed, “the needs of a criminal have shamefully been put above those of a victim in the SNP’s justice system”.

Hogg - The Crown

Lord Lake told Hogg, who was sobbing as he appeared for sentencing at the High Court in Glasgow, that rape was “one of the most serious crimes” but that he had to consider his “age as a factor”.

Thomas Ross KC, a leading criminal defence lawyer, told the BBC: “It is an extraordinary sentence. I have been working in the High Court for around 20 years and I have never seen anybody avoid prison for rape until yesterday.”

Court papers stated Hogg, of Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, threatened the girl, seized her by the wrists and forced her to carry out a sex act before raping her in 2018.

He was found guilty by a jury but his lawyer has claimed he plans to appeal the conviction.

The Crown Office is considering whether to appeal the punishment on the grounds it was unduly lenient, though there are tough legal tests that must be passed in order to have a sentence quashed.