JK Rowling ‘erased’ from Fantastic Beasts trailer in wake of more transphobia accusations

JK Rowling has a small mention at the end of the trailer for the new Fantastic Beasts film despite it being her creation

JK Rowling’s name has been “erased” from a trailer for the new Fantastic Beasts film she helped to write, as the author faces becoming involved in a new row over transgender rights.

The trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore was released on December 14 in the wake of renewed online accusations that Rowling is “transphobic” after she criticised police rules allowing suspects to self-identify as women.

The author’s name barely features in the trailer compared to previous promotional material for the franchise, despite her having co-written and co-produced the new film set in the fictional universe she created.

Kiri Tunks, co-founder of campaign group Woman’s Place UK, said: “This attempt to detach a female author from her own creative achievement is astonishing but it is just the latest episode in a long history of women being erased.

“It won’t work. Not only is JK Rowling renowned for creating the world of Harry Potter, she is now a hero to women all over the world for speaking up in the face of intimidation and abuse.”

How the author's name appeared in the trailer for the first film in the Fantastic Beasts series

The trailer for the first release in the Fantastic Beasts series in 2016 included captions saying “JK Rowling invites you” and credits her with writing and producing the film.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, released in 2018, included the caption “from writer JK Rowling” along with brief production and writing credits.

But the trailer for The Secrets of Dumbledore instead carries the caption “Warner Bros invites you”, with a minor publishing rights note at the end of the two-minute video bearing Rowling’s name, and a mention for her Wizarding World media franchise.

Promotion of the Fantastic Beasts follows criticism of Rowling after she condemned Police Scotland guidance which allows rape suspects to self-identify as women, with the Harry Potter author quoting George Orwell’s novel 1984 to describe the rules.

But it's Warner Bros. who takes the credit for the third film

She shared an article about the rules on twitter, adding the caption: “War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength. The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman.”

The writer has faced a backlash online for her comments, with some critics labelling her a TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) and “transphobic”.

Rowling first faced this accusation - which she has denied - in June 2020, when she posted a message on Twitter commenting on the use of the term “people who menstruate” in place of “women” in menstrual health guidance

She further stated online that “erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives”, and criticised the view that “sex isn’t real”.

Eddie Redmayne, who plays Newt Scamander, criticised Rowling over her comments

Her comments prompted cast members she had helped hand-pick for roles in the Harry Potter film franchise - including Daniel Radcliffe - to make online statements in opposition to Rowling's position.

Fantastic Beasts leading man Eddie Redmayne also weighed into the controversy to criticise Rowling, stating he “Disagree with Jo’s comments. Trans women are women, trans men are men and non-binary identities are valid.”

But the actor, who plays Newt Scamander in Fantastic Beasts, also defended Rowling against the “vitriol” aimed at her over her comments on transgender issues.

Rowling and Warner Bros have been contacted for comment on the new trailer.