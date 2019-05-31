JK Rowling will release four Harry Potter e-books this summer

Pottermore Publishing is launching a new series of non-fiction Harry Potter e-books on June 27.

The collection will explore "traditional folklore and magic at the heart of the ‘Harry Potter' series."

Each title will revolve around a specific magic class that Harry, Hermione and Ron took while at Hogwarts -- such as Charms, Defense Against the Dark Arts and Care of Magical Creatures.

The e-books have been adapted from companion books that accompanied the exhibition "Harry Potter: A History of Magic," on show from October 2017-February 2018 at the British Library.

The new book collection will also feature J.K. Rowling's manuscript pages, notes and sketches. It has been illustrated by London-based artist Rohan Daniel Eason.

The first two books, entitled "A Journey Through Charms and Defense Against the Dark Arts" and "A Journey Through Potions and Herbology," will be released on June 27.

The remaining two --"A Journey Through Divination and Astronomy" and "A Journey Through Care of Magical Creatures" -- will be released a few months later.

All four books will be published in English, French, Italian, and German.

They are already available for pre-order on several sites, such as Amazon and Apple.