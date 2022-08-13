JK Rowling shows support for Salman Rushdie, receives death threat after: ‘You’re next’

"Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling has received a death threat after showing support for Salman Rushdie – who was attacked in New York right before giving a lecture.

Rowling took to Twitter Friday and wrote, "Horrifying news. Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok."

After the supportive tweet, a Twitter user named Meer Asif Aziz replied with: "Don’t worry you are next."



Aziz is reportedly an Iran-backing Islamist extremist praising Rushdie’s attacker, according to the Daily Mail.

'SO BLOODY ANGRY': J.K. ROWLING CRITICIZES GENDER-FOCUSED 'POLICIES THAT ENDANGER EXTREMELY VULNERABLE GIRLS'

He also described himself on Twitter as a student, social, political and research activist, based in Karachi, and born in Pakistan in 1999. Aziz’s Twitter account has been deleted since.

Rowling has tweeted: "@TwitterSupport any chance of some support?" with a screenshot of the death threat.

She also updated fans with another tweet after that read: "To all sending supportive messages: thank you…Police are involved (were already involved on other threats)," followed by heart emojis.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Rushdie was stabbed multiple times before a speech at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, New York, on Friday. The attacker allegedly rushed onto the stage and stabbed him in the neck. Rushdie is undergoing surgery at a local hospital.

The author was last reported to be on a ventilator and unable to speak.

JK ROWLING BLASTS MASKED TRANS ACTIVISTS FOR ATTACKING FEMINIST PROTESTER

The man accused of attacking Salman Rushdie has been charged with attempted murder in the second degree along with second degree assault, reports said Saturday.

The 24-year-old Hadi Matar is being held in the upstate New York Chautauqua County Jail after he was transferred from New York State Police barracks in Jamestown following the Friday attack. Matar was scheduled to be arraigned Saturday.

Story continues

ALLEGED SALMAN RUSHDIE ATTACKER CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED SECOND-DEGREE MURDER, HELD WITH NO BAIL

Meanwhile, Rowling has faced criticism from progressive pundits over her stance on transgenderism, particularly as it relates to children and women's opportunities, like sports.

In 2020, Rowling made headlines when she tweeted: "If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth."

Fox News' Caitlin McFall and Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.